City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Esmeralda Ayala, 21, of 4695 FM 960 was arrested at 4:34 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 for public intoxication, disorderly conduct - language and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia by officers investigating a wreck in the 700 block of Merchant. Processed, she was referred to municipal court. There, Ayala was placed on a payment plan and released Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Property
Joanna Louise Hendrix, 38, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 on Harris County warrants for theft with two or more previous convictions and criminal mischief less than $750 in value. Processed, she was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Nathano Nicholas Garmillo, 19, of 2701 Leary in Victoria was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 for criminal mischief less than $750 in value by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 700 block of Cotton. The door panel on a Nissan Versa was damaged. Processed, he was shipped to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Alyssa Shyann Acuna, 23, of 852 CR 310 was booked at 6:16 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 directly at the county jail on a warrant for criminal mischief. She posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Dylan Robert York, 18, of 902 S. Second in Ganado was booked directly at the Wharton County Jail at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 on a warrant for evading arrest. Processed, he posted a $1,500 and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Two catalytic converters and assorted parts were stolen from vehicles parked at Leedo Manufacturing, 600 Sam Biskin, between 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 and 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. Loss exceeds $4,000.
A shoplifter was reported at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. Vinyl iron-ons, Pokemon cards and soda were stolen. Loss exceeds $300.
A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Palacios between 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 and 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9. Additional information was unavailable as of press time.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1500 block of Lilly around 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. A Ford F-150 sustained about $200 damage.
A set of keys was reported stolen in the 300 block of Oscar around 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9. Loss is estimated at $200.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 700 block of Merchant around 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. A gas pipe was damaged in the incident.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked at Strike Pipeline, 902 Gladys, between 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 and 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. An assortment of wrenches, drills and grinders were stolen. Loss exceeds $2,000.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 3400 block of North Mechanic around 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. A vehicle sustained an estimated $700 in damage to a window and mirror.
Vandals targeted a Chrysler 200 parked in the 400 block of Omega around 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. Damage was not specified.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating an assault on Serena Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 involving a handgun.
An assault with injuries taking place at a “community center” was reported directly at El Campo PD headquarters. The crime took place around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
A fight was reported on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
A person reported a threat involving a handgun in the 1100 block of MLK Boulevard around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Another assault was reported int he 1600 block of Bravo around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jose Ivan Rios, 37, of 410 Agnes was booked at 2:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 for two counts of driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Rosalinda Reyes Paniagua, 54, of 108 E. Correll was booked at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 on a warrant for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
