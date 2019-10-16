City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Veronica Mireles Womack, 41, of 311 Ash was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 for assault causing injury to a police officer, driving while intoxicated second offense, obstruction or retaliation by threat, resisting arrest, failure to signal a turn and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle after being stopped in the 200 block of West Watt. The incident started when officers stopped her vehicle to investigate a possible drunken driver. Tasers were ultimately used to subdue the woman. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that day. Once there, she posted more than $26,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars stole a window air-conditioning unit from a home in the 300 block of Alamo between Sept. 26 and Oct. 9. Loss is estimated at slightly more than $100.
Police were called to El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, to investigate multiple issues between Oct. 4 and 8. This included five instances of criminal trespass, less than $200 damage to a door, the seizure of a vape pen with THC residue found inside and a case of disorderly conduct.
Vandals did an estimated $1,000 damage to a vehicle parked in the El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, around 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
Two counterfeit bills were discovered at Sunshine/El Campo Diamonds, 819 Hoskins Broadway, between noon Monday, Oct. 7 and 11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
First Convenience Bank, 3413 West Loop, discovered a stolen credit or debit card around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Vandals did an estimated $800 damage to a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Fahrenthold between 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 and 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Damage to vehicles was estimated at $3,000.
Violence, weapons
A woman was held at gunpoint on the grounds of Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, by an unknown assailant. The robbery attempt ended, Lt. Russell Urban said, when the suspect learned the woman had nothing to steal.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Hector Martinez, 49, of 4719 CR 155 in Boling was arrested by state troopers at 12:26 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Jesus Cantero, 21, of 309 E. Watt was arrested at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 for obstruction or retaliation, resisting arrest, public intoxication and two counts of disorderly conduct. Processed, he posted $17,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Javier A. Pedraza-Martinez, 34, of 291 CR 462 was arrested by WCSO at 2:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 for assault family violence. Processed, he posted a $3,500 bond and was released the same day.
Charles Sonnier, 37, of 307 N. Outlar was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 on warrants for five counts of terroristic threat against a public servant and a parole violation.
Heather Hastings Sanchez, 45, of 1003 Third in Louise was arrested by WCSO for assault causing injury and public intoxication. Processed, she posted $3,750 in bonds and was released the next day.
Martin Martinez, 53, of 1265 Olivia was booked at 7:48 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 on a warrant for family violence causing injury. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Mary Elizabeth Carrera, 36, of 5882 CR 405 was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:42 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 for family violence. Processed, she posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Oscar Suarez Lopez, 26, of 5882 CR 405 was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:42 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 for family violence. Processed, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Connie Saucedo Rojas, 43, of 922 N. Liberty was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 for interfering with public duties. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.