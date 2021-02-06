City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
John Gabriel Vasquez Jr., 29, of 500 Victoria in Louise was arrested at 12:19 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying an expired buyer’s tag, expired registration, speeding, failure to appear, two counts of no liability insurance and three counts of violating a promise to appear. He was processed locally.
Property
Jonathan Alexis Silva, 19, of 1009 E. Jackson was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 for failing to report an accident. He stands accused of striking a power pole at the intersection of West Second and Alamo on Jan. 24 and then fleeing the scene. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day. He posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Erica Levette Matula, 39, of 710 N. Washington was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24 on warrant for harassment. She stands accused of threatening a woman on Dec. 14, 2019. The arrest took place in Trinity County. She was processed there.
City Incidents
Property
A forgery was discovered by employees at NewFirst National Bank, 202 E. Jackson, on Wednesday, Feb. 3. The crime took place between Jan. 15 and May 20, 2020. Loss is estimated at $248.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked at Lamco RV Park, 25414 U.S. 59, between 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 and 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31. An iPad was stolen. Loss is estimated at $1,000.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at Rent A Center, 3415 West Loop, between 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 and 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1. Loss is estimated at $1,500.
An envelope with more than $500 cash was stolen from a person on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Violence, weapons
A fight was reported on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1. No injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Gail Russell Bailey Jr., 39, of 312 Old Caney Road in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Walter Lee Washington III, 33, of 1318 Vallejo was arrested by state troopers at 3:13 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 on a Jackson County warrant for family violence causing injury as well as local charges of speeding in a construction zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnny Albert Barrientes, 37, of 709 Alice was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 on local warrants for assault family violence and abandoning or endangering a child (criminal negligence) along with Jackson County warrants for continuous violence against the family and family violence causing injury.
Anthony Lee Barrientes, 36, of 506 Lundy was booked at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 for criminal trespass at a home, shelter or other protective location.
Emilio Loredo Jr, 23, of 1489 Flora was arrested by state troopers at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 for evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with identification numbers.
