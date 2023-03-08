CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
A 14-year-old El Campo Middle School girl was arrested on campus, 4010 FM 2765, around noon Thursday, Feb. 2 for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone. A principal found a vape pen and three cakes of suspected drug (for the pen) in the girl’s jacket pocket. She was processed as a juvenile.
Larry Leonard Delgado Jr., 24, of 900 CR 310 was arrested at 12:13 a.m. Saturday, March 4 for possession of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 500 block of North Mechanic. Processed, Delgado was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
William Anthony Hubenak, 37, of 1206 Business was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, March 4 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped for failing to dim headlights when appropriate. Processed, he was moved to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Porshia Delcenia Bishop, 37, of 202 Ripple was arrested at 9:31 a.m. Saturday, March 4 for resisting arrest and criminal trespass. Processed Bishop went to county jail. Once there, she posted $3,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Logan Rey Ortiz, 24, of 46 Serena was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, March 4 for terroristic threat, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug by officers dispatched to a disturbance at his home where a gun was displayed. No shots were fired, but drugs were found in a vehicle. Processed, Ortiz was taken to county jail.
OTHER
Alexandra Kay Arrambide, 33, of 302 Delmas in Wharton and Jose Guadalupe Ortiz, 35, of 110 W. Sixth were arrested at 8:01 a.m. Sunday, March 5 for public lewdness on the grounds of Whataburger, 909 N. Mechanic. Processed, both were taken to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating a threat issued in the 1500 block of Bravo during the month of September 2022.
Family violence was reported in the 600 block of Divide between 5 p.m. Friday, March 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4. A knife was reportedly used in a threatening manner.
Who’s responsible for a crash in the 300 block of Blue Creek Road around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, March 5 is under investigation.
PROPERTY
A trumpet and its case were stolen on the grounds of El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765, sometime between Feb. 9 and 23. Loss exceeds $1,000.
A hit-and-run was reported at 7-Eleven, 1710 S. Mechanic, at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, March 2. Damage is estimated at $1,000.
A shoplifter made off with more than $100 in items including short ribs and rib-eyes, according to a report filed at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, March 4 at H-E-B.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Abigail Rose Kalina, 24, of 1274 CR 428 in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 3:09 a.m. Saturday, March 4 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Juan Lopez Jr., 57, of 1362 Lampley was arrested by deputies at 4:13 p.m. March 4 for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $31,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Ester Deleon Salinas, 58, of 107 N. Market in Louise was arrested by state troopers at 12:55 a.m. Sunday, March 5 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, she posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Corey Gideon Grant, 44, of 2310 Garret Court in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:26 a.m. Saturday, March 4 for injury to a child, elderly or disabled individuals and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jermaul Lynn Hayes, 42, of 1717 Briar Lane, No. 713, in Wharton was booked at 8:12 a.m. Saturday, March 4 on a warrant for stalking. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Roberto Romero, 41, of 203 S. Washington was booked at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 4 on warrants for three counts of indecency with a child - sexual contact. Processed, he posted $105,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
David Lee Alvin Palacios, 29, of 211 Forrest was booked at 6:39 a.m. Monday, March 6 on a warrant for online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14.
PROPERTY
Jeremy Dewayne Mays, 30, of 3905 Almeda Genoa in Houston was arrested at 6:29 a.m. Friday, March 3 for unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Processed, he posted $12,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Frances H. Grandon, 40, of 6618 Gwyneth, Trailer 10, in Boling was arrested at 7:55 a.m. Monday, March 5 for criminal mischief in excess of $750.
OTHER
Uriel Gomes Padilla, 31, of 6900 Ranchester in Houston was booked at 9:55 a.m. Friday, March 3 on warrants for evading arrest and smuggling of persons - fleeing.
Marissa Broke Gilley, 22, of 706 Dyann in Wharton was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Saturday, March 4 on a Fort Bend County warrant for unlawful installation of a tracking device. Processed, she posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
