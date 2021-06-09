Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Gerardo Alejo, 37, of 1185 Olivia in El Campo for evading arrest with a previous conviction. He was placed on five years probation for the Jan. 17 crime.
The judge also ordered Alejo to perform 120 hours community service and pay a $700 fine.
• Bruce Earl Calhoun, 54, of 6826 FM 1096 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on 10 years probation for the June 13, 2019 crime on the stipulation he serve four days in county jail.
Calhoun was given credit for time served, but the judge also ordered him to take a drug offender education class, perform 100 hours community service, pay $180 in restitution and a $1,000 fine.
• Clyde Harris Cook III, 27, of 8017 Hwy. 60 Business in Hungerford for family violence – choking a person. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Feb. 13 crime.
Wharton County 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp ordered Cook to stay away from the victim, perform 60 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine and $696 in bond fees in arrears.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Cook if he is able to complete all terms.
• Thomas Vincent Garza, 32, of 312 Forrest Lawn in Wharton for theft of a firearm. He was placed on three years probation for the July 19, 2018 crime, ordered to perform 60 hours community service, pay a $1,500 fine and forfeit the weapon.
• Hilliard Maldonado Gonzalez, 54, of 312 Delmas in Wharton for burglary of a habitation. Gonzalez was placed on six years probation for the Aug. 25, 2020 crime on the grounds he serve 41 days in county jail.
Gonzales was fined $500, ordered to perform 300 hours community service and take an anti-theft course.
The judge gave Gonzales credit for the jail time served.
• Clyde Lopez, 44, of 6616 CR 225 in East Bernard for family violence with a previous conviction. He was placed on 10 years probation for the June 28, 2020 crime, fined $3,000, ordered to perform 300 hours community service, take an anger management course and avoid contact with his victim.
He was also ordered to follow a CPS plan.
• Starr Nicole Lopez, 23, of 1214 Paso Hondo in San Antonio for smuggling of persons. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Dec. 2, 2020 crime.
The judge also ordered Lopez to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Tobias Lee Mathews, 20, of 509 Hwy. 60 in Hungerford for deadly conduct – discharging a firearm at an individual, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, home burglary and theft of a firearm. He was sentenced to four years in prison for the Feb. 16 and 23 crimes with credit for 42 days already served.
Mathews received concurrent sentences for the April 24, 2019 burglary and theft. In those cases, the judge also ordered Mathews to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $450 fine and $300 restitution and write a letter of apology to his victim.
• Marcus Lee Perez, 30, of 1317 Lynner in El Campo for evading arrest with a prior conviction. He was sentenced to 12 months in state jail for the May 30, 2019 crime with credit for 428 days already served.
• Patrick Sanchez, 33, of 607 Farenthold in El Campo for family violence – choking a person. He was placed on seven years deferred probation for the Nov. 7, 2019 crime on the grounds he serve 72 days in county jail.
The judge also required Sanchez to take an anger management course, to perform 150 hours community service, pay a $2,000 fine and $720 in arrears bond fees.
Sanchez pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 29, 2020 as well. In that case, he received a concurrent sentence.
• Keeton Smith, 32, of 12211 Calm Feather in Houston for being the causing of an accident resulting in injury. He was placed on 18 months deferred probation for the Feb. 6, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Smith to perform 80 hours community service and pay a $400 fine.
• Oscar Terrazas Jr., 36, of 5840 CR 405 in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on 10 years probation for the Feb. 13 crime on the grounds he serve 95 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Terrazas to pay a $1,500 fine, perform 400 hours community service, take a DWI Repeat Offenders course and participate in a Victim’s Impact Panel.
Terrazas received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Ashley Nicole Torres, 27, of 309 East Loop, No. 523, in Louise for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was placed on six years deferred probation for the Nov. 20, 2018 crime.
The judge also ordered Torres to take an anger management course, avoid all contact with the victim, pay $180 restitution and a $500 fine.
Torres is required to perform 300 hours community service.
• Brittany Shae Vasquez, 21, of 2112 Old Lane City Road in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on eight years deferred probation, but remained held until transported to the Jefferson County Women’s Center.
Vasquez is required to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,200 fine.
• Marphillip Deadriane White, 24, of 2315 Foundry in Katy for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 550 days in state jail with credit for the full time already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.