Police Blotter

Snack could mean serious time
An El Campo woman with an apparent afternoon snack attack faces up to 20 years in prison.
Why? Officers say 45-year-old Debbie Ann Solis of 302 Higbee stole a package of candy, soda and package of tortilla chips from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 2 p.m. Friday, April 1. Had the items been scanned on a register, the total bill would have equaled $4.45, a dollar amount that, if stolen, would normally amount to a Class C misdemeanor theft.
Solis, however, was served a felony warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 because in Texas multiple theft convictions ups the possible punishment range.
An afternoon snack attack does not nullify the law.
Processed, Solis was transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
City Incidents
Property
A red 2000 Ford F-150 and a lime green 1997 Ford Taurus were stolen from the 700 block of Alice between March 7 and April 4. No value on the loss was released.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 200 block of East Monseratte between noon Friday, April 1 and 4 a.m. Saturday, April 2. Damage to a sign post and chain link fence was estimated at $2,000.
A house key and vehicle key fob were stolen on the ground of Lone Star Washateria, 505 S. Mechanic, around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, April 3. Loss exceeds $200.
Burglars stole a $600 pair of sunglasses from a vehicle overnight between Tuesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 6. The report was filed directly at the police station.
Burglars targeted a home in the 400 block of Bluebonnet between 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 and 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. No items were listed as stolen.
A set of keys were stolen from a vehicle sometime after 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. This report too was filed directly at the station.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of an assault at Garden Villa Nursing Home, 106 Del Norte, between 7:30 and 11 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Richard Perry Keller, 28, of 609 Dorothy was arrested by Wharton PD at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 for evading arrest with a previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Property
Jesus Angel Cantu Maldonado Jr., 17, of 1608 Able was booked at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, April 5 on a warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Bernard Larue Barnes, 27, of 950 CR 479 was arrested by sheriff’s deputy at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 for family violence, abandoning or endangering a child and unlawful restraint.
Trevin Wayne Follins, 24, of 1609 Bailey in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday, April 5 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Lucia Aranda-Villegas, 31, of 1106 Grace was arrrested at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 for injury of a child, elderly or disabled person.
Other
William Gonzalez, 18, of 17710 Royal Palm in Penitas was arrested at midnight Tuesday, April 5 for smuggling of persons.
Michael Alexis Leon Avila, 22, of 20130 Apache Gardens Lane in Katy was arrested by state troopers at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 for evading arrest.
Isaac Antonio Osorio Avalos, 28, of 20130 Apache Gardens Lane in Katy was arrested by state troopers at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 for evading arrest.
Juan Carlos Vargas, 20, of 20130 Apache Gardens Lane in Katy was arrested by state troopers at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 for evading arrest.
