Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
August Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Domingo Aldape, 63, of 207 S. Washington in El Campo for family violence on July 2. He allegedly used his hand to strike a woman in the face. Aldape has a history of family violence.
Aldape has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with a sex offenders duty to register on Jan. 5, 2007 in Victoria County, and aggravated robbery on Jan. 11, 2007 in Wharton County.
The grand jury also indicted Aldape for theft with two or more previous convictions on June 8. He allegedly stole a baseball cap, typically a misdemeanor, but faces felony punishment as a result of previous bad acts. Aldape has six prior felony theft convictions and six misdemeanor theft convictions. The crimes took place in Wharton, Fort Bend and Matagorda counties between 2017 and this year.
• Jared Kyle Arrambide, 27, of 1006 Ave. C in El Campo for burglary of a habitation on June 20.
Arrambide has a prior felony home burglary conviction on April 26, 2018 in Harris County.
The grand jury also indicted Arrambide for a separate home burglary and theft in excess of $2,500 on June 20. He allegedly stole a camper in that case.
• Austin Kyle Ashton, 27, of 807 Erin in El Campo for theft of a firearm and burglary of vehicles with two or more previous convictions on June 22.
Ashton has two prior misdemeanor vehicle burglary convictions on May 4, 2016 in Wharton County along with felony convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of theft of a firearm on Aug. 29, 2013; evading arrest with a previous conviction on Feb. 28, 2017, theft on March 17, 2020, all in Wharton County; and home burglary on Aug. 29, 2013 in Matagorda County.
• Arnell Eddie Austin, 40, of 413 CR 255 in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on May 13. He has two prior misdemeanor DWIs and one felony DWI on July 11, 2013, all in Wharton County.
• Michael George Bauer Jr., 37, of 203 Crowell in Wharton for burglary of a building on Dec. 29, 2021.
He has two prior felony convictions for burglary of a building on Aug. 23, 2013 in Wharton County.
• Scott Riley Benton, 24, of 14125 Mueck in Needville for possession of a controlled substance on May 27. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Darryl Jon Bradley Jr., 40, of 501 Texas, Apt. B, in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on May 14.
Bradley has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions, one in Harris County and one in Wharton County.
• Jacob Levens Burtschell, 23, of 814 Church in East Bernard for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence on July 4. He allegedly used a firearm to threaten one woman and choked another.
• Juan Humberto Cantu Jr., 44, listed as homeless in Wharton, for injury to a child and unlawful restraint on Dec. 12, 2021. He allegedly grabbed a boy under the age of 14 by the shoulder causing pain and restraining them.
• Richard Wayne Carpenter, 34, of 3902 FM 1299 in Wharton for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 7. He allegedly used a knife to try to stab a woman and, on the same day, pointed a firearm at a different woman, threatening to kill her.
Carpenter has a prior felony conviction for engaging in organized criminal activity on Oct. 14, 2013.
• Dekerrion Dionte Clark, 20, of 5802 Euclid Loop in Rosenberg for theft of a firearm on May 28.
• Karly Taylor Day, 23, of 15255 Grey Ridge in Houston for smuggling of persons (four) on May 12.
• Tyson G. Duplechain, 46, of 1355 Harriott in Beaumont for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and identity theft on May 31. He allegedly had another person’s driver’s license and jail inmate identification card when he fled law enforcement.
• Kelvin Lee Earls, 34, of 400 Speed in Wharton for two counts of family violence on May 9. He allegedly choked a woman and used his fist to strike her in the chest.
Earls has a history of family violence.
• Ana Patricia Escamilla, 45, of 810 Empire in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on Feb. 22. She allegedly stole pork, beef and laundry detergent from a grocery store, normally a misdemeanor, but faces felony punishment due to prior bad acts.
Escamilla has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions as well as two at the district court level, all in Wharton County.
• Willie Fisher, 31, of 609 Moutray in Wharton for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on June 10. Convicted for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 12, 2017, Fisher is prohibited form having a firearm until five years after his conviction.
Fisher has a prior felony conviction for tampering with evidence on Jan. 12, 2017 in Wharton County as well.
