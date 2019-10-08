City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Dakota David Bubela, 20, of 403 W. Fifth was arrested at 8:21 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after officers encountered him in the 1000 block of the West Loop while investigating a harassment complaint. Police seized marijuana, THC oil and a smoking pipe. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted $5,700 in bond and was released the same day.
Amanda Glynne York, 29, of 403 W. Fifth was arrested at 8:21 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after officers encountered her and Bubela in the 1000 block of the West Loop. Processed, she was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, she posted $5,700 in bonds and was released the same day.
Cecil Contreras Garza, 24, of 408 S. Mechanic was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 900 block of North Mechanic. Processed he was transferred to county jail the next day. At the jail, his name is listed as Garza-Contreras. He posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Katrina Marie Lara, 20, of 1105 N. Liberty was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped on Socha Street. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, she posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
John Michael Harper, 23, of 419 E. Milam in Wharton was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 1600 block of South Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Ruby Estrada, 41, of 409 Doris was arrested at 2:29 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 800 block of West West. Processed, she was sent to county jail later that morning. Once there, her name is listed as Ruby Estrada Montalvo. She was released on an unspecified bond the same day.
Kobie Latray Washington, 41, of 203 Ripple was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped in the 600 block of Alamo. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Agustine Mendoza, 52, of 962 FM 441 South was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 for tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective stop lights and driving while license invalid after police encountered him in the 1400 block of East Jackson. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next morning.
Property
Austin Kyle Ashton, 24, of 804 Erin was arrested at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Kimberly Renae Cadriel, 35, of 803 Hayden was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 on a warrant for theft. Processed, she was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Daniel Falcon Acuna, 64, of 807 Hayden was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 for theft. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Daniel Christopher Michael Rodriguez III, 18, of 13346 CR 394 was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4 on warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child, kidnapping and robbery. He was taken to county jail.
Brandon Dwayne Stephens, 26, of 203 Mayfield was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 on warrants for failure to appear and assault family violence. Processed, he was held 48 hours and then released Sunday.
Artemio Rodriguez Jr., 43, of 712 August was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 on a warrant for sexual assault of a child. He was booked directly into the county jail. There, warrants for criminal nonsupport, theft, burglary of a habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest and two counts of violation or a bond or protective order were served against him.
City Incidents
Property
A $200 North American Arms Guardian pistol was stolen from a home in the 900 block of Avenue I sometime between Aug. 1 and Oct. 2. The report was filed Wednesday, Oct. 3.
A wallet and its contents along with a Galaxy J7 phone were stolen on the grounds of the Wharton County Library, 200 W. Church, around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3. Loss is estimated at more than $600.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Hector Manuel Cantu, 19, of 328 Eastwest in Pharr was arrested by state troopers at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3 on Hildalgo County warrants for evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
Onesimo Salgado, 29, of 1415 Mary was booked at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3 on warrants for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
Fabian Deshawn Ford, 33, of 2902 CR 166 in Wharton was booked at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4 on a warrant for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released the same day.
Elizabeth Lenora Freitas, 32, of 6486 FM 71 in Garwood was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:38 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and a single count of possession of marijuana.
Thomas Helburt Warrant, 37, of 1006 Second in Louise was booked at 10:36 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 on a parole violation, an Anderson County warrant for failure to identify and two local charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and a single count of marijuana possession.
Airren Airric Carranza, 27, of 501 E. Correl was arrested by Wharton PD for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and warrants for two counts of failure to appear and single counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, having an unvaccinated animal and allowing an animal to run loose.
Violence, weapons
Hayward Jackson Jr., 72, of 184 CR 136 in Wharton was booked at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kaleigh Amber Kacal, 26, of 320 Live Oak in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3 for abandoning or endangering a child with the intent to return.
Davonte Dupree Jones, 21, of 429 CR 249 in Egypt was booked at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 for assault causing injury to a family member. Processed, he posted a $7,000 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Joleesha Henderson, 19, of 810 CR 257 in Eagle Lake was arrested by WCSO at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4 for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. Processed, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
