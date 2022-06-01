Police Blotter

City Arrests
Property
Ronaya Keaira-Naja McCowan, 24, of 911 E. Hillje was arrested at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 on two warrants for theft. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, McCowan posted $6,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
April Lynn Manciaz, 30, of 605 Cheryl was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, May 26 on warrants for no driver’s license, misdemeanor theft and a WCSO warrant for probation violation - forgery. Police found Manciaz after being dispatched to a disturbance on Greely. She was sent to county jail.
Other
Alvin Eugene Greely, 54, of 1308 Shepard in Houston was arrested at 1:47 a.m. Thursday, May 26 on warrants for loitering and violating a promise to appear. Processed, Greely was sent to the city lockup, but released later that morning with credit for time served.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a fraud report filed at New First National Bank, 202 E. Jackson. The crime, reported Wednesday, May 25, reportedly took place between March 15 and April 7.
Forged checks were reported at L-Stop Foodmart, 411 S. Wharton between May 17 and 19.
A $1,000 tablet was reported stolen at Vallejo Properties, 821 College, on May 21.
Burglars broke through a window in the 600 block of Merchant between May 22 and 26. Jewelry, air gun, loose cash and a 1969 “S” penny valued at $20,000 were stolen.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Tacoma parked on the grounds of Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, 805 E. Jackson, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Loss is estimated at $10,000.
Identity theft was reported directly at the police station on Thursday, May 26. Loss exceeds $1,000.
Vandals damaged two tires on a Chevrolet Impala parked on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 9 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Loss exceeds $500.
Violence, weapons
An assault that reportedly took place two years ago in the 600 block of Avenue A was reported last Thursday. No injuries were reported.
A disturbance in the 3300 block of Myatt Lane around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 25 produced the report of an assault with injuries.
Travel Inn & Suites, 809 W. Jackson, was the site of a disturbance shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, May 26. A window on a motel room was broken and a person hurt was a result of family violence.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Justin Dewayne Greenwood, 32, of 1821 Red River, Apt. 1702, in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:28 p.m. Thursday, May 26 for possession of a controlled substance.
Adrian Muniz, 22, of 602 Washington in Wharton was booked at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 26 on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
