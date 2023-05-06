Court Reports – Pleas

Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Celia Arianna Almaguer, 24, of 8618 Gibbons in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on July 9, 2022. She was placed on two years deferred probation and fined $1,000.
The judge also ordered Almaguer to perform 120 hours community service and attend a drug offender’s education program.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Almaguer if she is able to complete all terms.
• Oscar Araujo Benitez, 17, of 410 SW Third in Mount Enterprise for evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Sept. 5, 2021 offense, ordered to perform 80 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Jakwan Amaru Dupree Bryant, 20, of 307 Peabody in Edna for engaging in organized criminal activity. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the July 26, 2020 crime, fined $500, was ordered to perform 200 hours community service, and pay $40 restitution to one person and $490 to another.
• Paul Rinnie Cadriel, 46, of 7728 Hwy. 71 in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was sentenced to seven years in prison for the May 29, 2022 crime.
• Ramon Nicholas Cardenas, 25, of 14333 Phillipine in Houston for possessing or promoting lewd visual material depicting a child on Dec. 7, 2021. He was placed on two years deferred probation on the condition he serve 180 days in county jail, was fined $500 and ordered to perform 100 hours community service.
Cardenas received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Floyd Michael Darling, 42, of 6237 Hwy 77 in La Grange for possession of a controlled substance on April 25, 2021. He was sentenced to two years probation, but must attend a substance abuse for felons treatment program and serve 43 days in county jail first. The judge also fined Darling $200.
He received credit for the jail time already served.
• Ivory Edwards IV, 28, of 505 S. Ford in Richmond for robbery. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the Feb. 10 crime with credit for 63 days already served.
Edwards probations for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 23, 2019 and Nov. 25, 2020 were revoked and he received a concurrent sentence.
• Vermon Ramael Edwards, 31, of 4110 Tareyton Lane in Houston for unauthorized use of a vehicle and attempted fraud. He was sentenced to 486 days in state jail for the March 12, 2021 offenses. Edwards, however, received credit for already serving the full sentence.
• Thomas Vincent Garcia, 34, of 312 Forest Lawn in Wharton for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Aug. 25, 2022. He was placed on two years probation, ordered to attend a drug offender’s education program and obtain counseling.
