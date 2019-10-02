City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
David Zepeda, 22, of 1020 CR 479 was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon after being stopped in the 500 block of North Mechanic. Police recovered a Glock pistol. Processed, Zepeda was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted $2,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Billy Ray Trotter, 59, of 1481 Olivia was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped about five blocks from his home. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Property
Joshua Todd Harris, 31, of 2508 Ave. D in Katy was arrested at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 on a warrant for theft. He stands accused of stealing two coolers from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on July 6. Harris was booked directly into the county jail.
Violence, weapons
Joe Louis Huerta, 46, of 1420 Jennie was arrested at 10:59 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass and public intoxication by officers responding to a disturbance at the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $16,200 in bonds and was released the same day.
Kenneth Wayne Thomas Jr., 20, of 409 W. Monseratte was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 for resisting arrest and public intoxication by officers who were responding to a call at his home. Once there, he posted $2,200 in bonds and was released the same day.
Ryan Felix Padilla, 18, of 2612 Benchmark was arrested at 11:49 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He stands accused of being involved in a disturbance where a gun was used to threaten a person. Processed, Padilla was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Aundreya Janee Gonzales, 21, of 608 Oscar was arrested at 7:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 on a warrant for making a false report to a police officer. She stands accused of issuing a false report related to an assault involving a knife in the 100 block of East Correll on Aug. 28. Gonzales was processed directly at the county jail.
Other
Nathaniel Ryan Jackson, 26, of 1402 Ave. C was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 for failure to identify. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1400 block of Divide around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. A driveway culvert sustained $1,000 damage.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 200 block of West Norris shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. A vehicle suffered $2,000 damage.
Burglars targeted a vehicle in the 300 block of West Calhoun around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 stealing two rifles, a pistol, two sets of binoculars and four knives. Loss is estimated at more than $5,000.
Vandals did about $1,500 damage to the side of a Honda parked in the 300 block of South Mechanic around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating an assault report filed on the grounds of El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765, around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Minor injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Alan Castorena, 27, of 304 Higbee was booked at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Rodney Ray Evans, 42, of 2801 92nd in Lubbock was arrested by state troopers at 10:07 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 on a Dallas County warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Ramiro Rosiles Jr., 22, of 308 Tallow Lane was booked at 8:34 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 on warrants for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of failure to identify and a single count of failure to appear. Processed, he posted $12,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Concepcion J. Diaz, 44, of 10007 CR 405 in El Campo was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:36 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Ismael Mauricio Palomares, 28, of 207 Seventh in Ganado was arrested by state troopers at 1:57 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 for driving while intoxicated - open container violation, no driver’s license and open container. Processed, he posted $2,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Ana Alicia Mancias, 34, of 202 Highlands was booked at 12:36 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 on warrants for theft by check and five counts of issuance of a bad check. She posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Christopher Paul Vega, 28, of 1534 CR 371 in El Campo was arrested by WCSO at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 for criminal mischief - impairing or interrupting public service and an Anderson County warrant for assault family violence causing injury.
Melvin Alexander Guardado, 26, of 1114 Corn was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 for possession of a dangerous drug and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Processed, he posted $17,000 in bonds and was released Friday, Sept. 27.
Yonari Garcia, 27, of 104 Lakeview Lane was booked at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 on warrants for two counts of violating a bond or protective order.
