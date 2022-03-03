Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Renata Simone Blackmon, 33, of 2400 Old South in Richmond for publishing or threatening to publish intimate material. She was placed on two years deferred probation for the May 17, 2017 crime.
The judge also ordered Blackmon to write a letter of apology to her victim, perform 80 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Sandra Cantu-Nino, 24, of 408 E. Watt in El Campo for abandoning or endangering a child. She was placed on five years deferred probation for the Jan. 11, 2020 crime on the grounds she spend eight days in county jail.
The judge ordered Cantu to take cognitive and parenting classes, perform 200 hours community service, pay a $100 fine, $1,000 restitution and $1,236 in bond fees in arrears.
Cantu received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Justin Deshawn Crump, 33, of 7509 Habermacher in Hungerford for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on March 14, 2019, home burglary on March 22, 2019, evading arrest with a previous conviction on Sept. 14, 2019, family violence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Nov. 8, 2019, burglary of a habitation on April 22, 2020, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest with a previous conviction on May 23, 2020, along with aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon on Sept. 6, 2020. Crump was sentenced to varying punishments accounting for six years in prison for the crimes with credit for 759 days already served.
• Brandi Elaine Dyer, 31, of 13350 Perry Road in Houston for two counts of credit or debit card abuse on July 4, 2019, and a single count of forgery on Oct. 13, 2019. She was sentenced to 365 days in state jail for the crimes with credit for the full time already served.
• Valeriano Patino-Gandarilla, 46, of 404 N. Liberty in El Campo for assault, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on one year deferred probation for the June 5, 2019 crime on the grounds he serve 10 days in county jail.
The judge ordered Patino to take anger management classes, pay a $500 fine and perform 60 hours community service.
Patino received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Victoria Ann Garcia, 45, of 206 E. Church in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions. She was sentenced to 273 days in state jail with credit for 166 days already served for the June 10, 2021 crime.
• Lashanda Renee Gillis, 42, of 800 Ave. K, Apt. K-143, in Bay City for credit or debit card abuse. She was placed on four years probation for the March 28, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Gillis to take an anti-theft class, perform 400 hours community service and pay a $1,500 fine.
• Joshua Thomas Graham, 31, of 431 Lakeview Lane in El Campo for intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury on March 10, 2018, and driving while intoxicated third or more offense on April 27, 2017. He was placed on six years deferred probation for the crimes on the grounds he serve 30 days in county jail.
The judge ordered Graham to pay a $1,000 fine and have an interlock alcohol detection device placed in his vehicle.
Graham received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Robert Douglas Greely, 31, of 6052 Hwy. 71 in El Campo for assault, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to three days in county jail for the March 29, 2018 crime with credit for the time served.
In a separate court action, Greely pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on June 12, 2020. In that case, he was placed on six years deferred probation on the grounds he serve 30 days in county jail.
• Daquin Jamal Jackson, 28, of 1607 Charlie in El Campo for family violence with a previous conviction. He was placed on eight years deferred probation for the Nov. 28, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Jackson to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 200 hours community service, take an anger management class and avoid all contact with his victim.
• Clinton Phillip Johnson, 36, of 613 W. Burleson in Wharton for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Nov. 22, 2021. He was placed on five years probation, perform 200 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and take an anti-theft class.
Johnson received credit for 92 days already served.
• Isaac Ray Lopez, 20, of 1302 Rebe Sue in El Campo for publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material on April 8, 2021, theft of a firearm on July 23, 2021, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Oct. 25, 2021, possession of a controlled substance on May 27, 2020. He was sentenced to five years probation for the crimes, and ordered to pay a $1,200 fine and $840 in bond fees in arrears.
