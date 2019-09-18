City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
A teenager was arrested on the grounds of El Campo High School around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 for being in possession of marijuana.
Mariah Nichole Carabajal, 18, of 4517 Moravian in Corpus Christi was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 800 block of East Jackson. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, she posted $15,700 in bonds and was released the next day.
Alyssa Raeann Montoya, 18, of 1505 Clodah in Corpus Christi was also arrested at 9:47 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 in the same incident as Carabajal. She faces charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Processed, Montoya was transferred to county jail. Once there, she posted $700 in bonds and was released the same day.
Eric Henry Bias, 30, of 14365 Cornerstone Village in Houston was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 for driving while intoxicated after police were dispatched to the report of a reckless driver on U.S. 59. Processed, he was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Domnique Anthony Williams, 22, of 11171 Hwy. 71 South was arrested at 8:12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 for possession of a controlled substance and no driver’s license after officers encountered him in the 3500 block of the West Loop. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Public intoxication: 2.
City Incidents
Property
An estimated $200 was stolen in a forgery reported at Avensis Energy Service, 2007 N. Wharton, between Sept. 6 and 7.
Burglars stole a Winchester 1400 shotgun from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Laurel Lane between 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 to 6:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept 12. Loss is estimated at $300.
Two Instant Pots valued at about $200 collectively were stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Xavier Gonzalez, 35, of 719 Alice was booked at 10:56 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 on warrants for driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated second offense.
Violence, weapons
Roel Omar Cortez, 44, of 2977 CR 356 was booked at 7:39 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 on a warrant for assault causing injury. Processed, he posted an unspecified bond and was released the next day.
Other
Louis Ed Zetka Jr., 32, of Frank White Street in Edna was booked at 10:52 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 on a Texas Attorney General’s warrant for failure to pay child support as well as three warrants for driving with an invalid license and two for violating a promise to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.