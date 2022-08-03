City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Gloria Sue Munoz, 27, of 310 Shropshire was arrested at 8:28 p.m. Monday, July 25 on warrants for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating a promise to appear and failure to appear - possession of a controlled substance by officers dispatched to a suspicious person report in the 500 block of East Hillje. The theft case stems from a June 7 shoplifting report at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic. Processed, Munoz was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Reginald Coffman Jr., 36, of 406 E. Strand was arrested at his home at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday, July 26 for possession of marijuana and warrants for failure to appear, no insurance, failure to yield at a stop and no driver’s license. Officers had been called to the location in response to a disturbance. A marijuana plant was found at the house. Processed, Coffman was taken to county jail.
Steven Warren Fenton, 65, of 311 Greely was arrested at 9:33 a.m. Friday, July 29 on warrants for failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. The case was referred to municipal court where Fenton was placed on a payment plan and released the next day.
Melissa Ann Gonzales, 41, of 600 N. Kleas in Edna was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Sunday, July 31 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a Karnes County warrant for possession of marijuana. Crack cocaine and a glass pipe were seized. Processed, Gonzales went to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Enereo Loredo, 56, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 for obstruction or retaliation by threat and public intoxication by officers dispatched to the El Campo Church of Christ, 311 E. Calhoun. Dispatched for a welfare concern, an officer found Loredo “sleeping on a couch behind the church. He was heavily intoxicated and ... threatened to kill the officer several times. He threatened to shoot the officer several times,” ECPD Lt. Russell Urban said. Processed, Loredo was shipped to county jail.
Leo Bray Hudlin III, 21, of 1610 S. Mechanic was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 for making a terroristic threat against a household by officers dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Hudlin allegedly told a woman that he would summon his sisters to come do the woman harm. Processed, Hudlin was taken to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
Tyler Steven Avendano, 29, of 606 Bruns was arrested at 4:48 a.m. Thursday, July 28 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for terroristic threat. Officers encountered Avendano in the 700 block of Mable after being dispatched there to investigate a suspicious person. Processed, Avendano was transferred to county jail.
Property
Benjamin James Gonzales, 36, listed as homeless in El Campo was booked directly into the county jail at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29 on a warrant of theft with two or more previous convictions. He stands accused of stealing about $47 in light beer from El Campo Shell, 1721 S. Mechanic, on March 26, 2020 and faces felony level punishment as a result of prior theft convictions.
Aiyana Nikole Perez, 19, of 404 E. West was arrested at noon Tuesday, July 26 on a warrant for misdemeanor theft with a previous conviction. Processed, she was sent to county jail. Once there, she posted a $250 bond and was released.
Stephanie Nicole Howard, 31, of 602 Merchant was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Saturday, July 30 on warrants for violating a promise to appear and littering. She was referred to municipal court.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the violation of a bond or protective order in the 600 block of North Wharton on Tuesday, July 26.
A motor vehicle was used to threaten a person on the grounds of SunnySide Saloon, 1214 S. Mechanic, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, July 28. No injuries were reported.
A person was threatened on the grounds of Mr. Money, Pawn, Gun & Jewelry, 301 N. Mechanic, around 3 p.m. Friday, July 29.
Another threat was issued on the grounds of Family Dollar, 1207 N. Mechanic, around 9 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
Property
A forgery was reported on the grounds of Valero, 1415 E. Jackson, on July 15. The elderly victim lost $100.
Vandals damaged a door handle on a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Kirby Road between July 24 and 27. Damage is estimated $300.
A wallet and its contents, shoes and a duffel bag were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1300 block Lynner on Monday, July 25. Loss is estimated at $370. A $150 rear view mirror was damaged during the crime.
More than $1,000 in fraudulent credit card charges were reported on Tuesday, July 26.
A $200 bicycle was stolen from in front of Novak’s Meat Market, 205 N. Washington, around 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.
Police are seeking information on an illegally opened account. The identity theft was reported Tuesday, July 26.
Illegal dumping was reported on the grounds of Dollar Tree, 1270 N. Mechanic, between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 and 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 27.
A $100 bicycle was reported stolen from the 600 block of Bruns on Wednesday, July 27.
Makeup and clothing were stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. Loss nears $700.
A wallet and its contents were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Lynn between 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 28 and 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 29. Loss nears $100.
A $3,600 check was forged on an elderly person’s account and the crime was reported directly at the police station on Thursday, July 28.
More than $100 in food was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
The glove box of a pickup parked in the 1900 block of Kirby was damaged and cash stolen between 9 p.m. Thursday, July 28 and 8 a.m. Friday, July 29. Loss nears $400.
A Dodge pickup was stolen from the grounds of Greenbriar Apartments, 2001 Ave. F, between Friday, July 29 and 10 a.m. Sunday, July 31. The vehicle’s value was placed at $5,000.
A Coach Cross Body Bag and its contents were stolen from a purse parked in the 1700 block of Michael around 8 a.m. Friday, July 29. Loss nears $1,000.
A .38 Special was stolen from a vehicle parked at the 1200 block of Prosperity between 8 a.m. Friday, July 29 and 8 a.m. Saturday, July 30. Loss is estimated at $300.
Burglars broke into a home in the 400 block of Mockingbird Lane around 1 p.m. Friday, July 29. No items were reported stolen.
An estimated $150 cash was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Alice around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31.
Catalytic Converter Thefts
July 22-26: Elite Automotive, 709 S. Mechanic, loss $1,400;
July 26: 100 block of Marion (two), loss $500; United Ag - Bagging Plant, 912 E. Jackson, (four), loss $4,000; Undisclosed location reported directly at the police station, loss $300; second incident at United Ag - Bagging Plant, 912 E. Jackson, loss $1,000.
July 27-28: Simplot, 911 S. Wharton, loss $6,000.
July 28: Hodges Welding, 1008 E. Jackson, loss $1,700.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Yeurail Dovon Turner, 30, of 1600 Rowlett in Edna was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Sunday, July 24 for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.
Cheyenne Charity Munguia, 22, of 802 S.E. Ave. G in Seminole was arrested by DPS at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 for possession of marijuana. Processed, she posted a $250 bond and was released the next day.
John Thomas Graham, 53, of 106 Eagle in Markham was booked at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Adam Scott Hunt, 29, of 706 Nelson was arrested by Wharton PD at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, July 28 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, failing a drug test using a falsification device and possession of marijuana.
Lorraina Angel Rodriguez, 18, of 137 Holly in Lake Jackson was arrested by deputies at 7:18 p.m. Friday, July 29 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
David Gabaldon, 43, of 710 Witter in Pasadena was arrested by state troopers at 10:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
James Earl Young, 30, of 1617 Connie in Wharton was booked at 9:16 p.m. Sunday, July 31 for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Deandre Deshun Parker, 27, of 5525 Reading Road, No. 2006, in Rosenberg was arrested by WCSO at 11:52 p.m. Sunday, July 31 for tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
Violence, weapons
Armando Bermudes, 58, of 118 Stith in Boling was booked at 10:35 a.m. Monday, July 25 on a warrant for making a silent abusive call to 9-1-1.
Danny Will Good, 27, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Sunday, July 24 for obstruction or retaliation, possession of marijuana and Wharton County Sheriff’s warrants for criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
Jason Christopher Haller, 25, of 607 Earl was booked at 8:09 a.m. Monday, July 25 for aggravated violence with a weapon, family violence.
Anthony Nuncio, 27, of 608 Market was booked at 7:13 a.m. Thursday, July 28 on a warrant for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Processed, he posted a $30,000 bond and was released the next day.
Areyana Lynae Williams, 19, of 615 FM 640 in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:49 p.m. Friday, July 29 for aggravated assault with a weapon, family violence, and possession of marijuana.
Deborah Ann Williams, 63, of 6156 FM 640 in Glen Flora was arrested by WCSO at 10:47 p.m. Friday, July 29 for family violence causing injury. Processed, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Salustio Rodriguez Baza, 61, of 705 Rice was booked at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, July 31 on two Fort Bend County warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Property
Jo An Alvarez, 39, of 193 Bertha Lane in Wharton was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 for theft and eight misdemeanor warrants.
Benjamin James Gonzales, 36, of 310 Newport was booked at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29 on warrants for theft with two or more previous convictions and evading arrest.
Silvestre Santana Ramos, 39, of 116 Business was arrested by Wharton PD at 4:40 p.m. Friday, July 29 on a Colorado County warrant for credit or debit card abuse. He posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Other
John Steven Garcia, 42, of 118 Kinkaid in Wharton was booked at 9:48 p.m. Monday, July 25 on a warrant for criminal nonsupport.
Kyle Allison Faupel, 26, of 1081 CR 309 in Louise was booked at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, July 26 for criminal trespass at a shelter.
Stephanie Huerta Gutierrez, 42, of 814 Sun in Boling was booked at noon Tuesday, July 26 on a warrant for lewd, immoral or indecent conduct.
Kayla Larey Zarate, 25, of 502 E. West was arrested at 8:12 a.m. Monday, July 25 for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
Patricia Diaz, 25, of 890 Chimney Rock, Unit B-43, in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 for smuggling of persons. Processed, she posted a $17,500 bond and was released the next day.
