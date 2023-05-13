Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Patrick Francis Mason Jr., 19, of 4605 CR 216 in East Bernard for evading arrest with a vehicle. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Oct. 25, 2022 crime.
The judge also ordered Mason to complete 100 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Mason if he is able to complete all terms.
• Daniel Munoz, 63, of 2510 W. Walnut in Wharton for injury to a child. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the June 8, 2020 offense. Munoz was fined $500 and ordered to do 250 hours community service.
• William Henry Nichols VI, 24, of 10215 Spring Shadows Park Circle in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 27, 2022. He was placed on one year deferred probation, fined $200, ordered to perform 40 hours community service and take a drug offender’s education program.
• Katlyn Nicole Phifer, 31, of 1510 Barfield, Apt. 55, in Wharton for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on 18 months deferred probation for the March 10, 2020 infraction and ordered to do 50 hours community service and take a parenting class.
The judge also fined Phifer $500.
• Ivon Yoseth Arevalo Ramirez, 48, of 920 Ave. D in Freeport for driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, on Sept. 22, 2019. He was sentenced to 325 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Eric Joseph Reis, 21, of 6649 Hwy. 35 South in Palacios for forgery, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on one year deferred probation for the Oct. 11, 2022 offense, ordered to write a letter of apology to a justice of the peace and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Rene Rodriguez Jr., 27, of 528 S. Ford in Wharton for possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces. He was sentenced to five years probation, fined $1,500 and ordered to take a drug offenders education program.
• Luis Angel Sanchez, 36, of 510 First, Trailer 4, in Sealy for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on nine years probation for the July 17, 2022 crime, was fined $1,000, ordered to take a DWI course and have an interlock (a device requiring a negative alcohol breath test to start the vehicle) and perform 200 hours community service.
