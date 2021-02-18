A former Wharton ISD elementary teacher was arrested Friday, charged with three counts of indecency with a child sexual contact following what the district calls an “inappropriate incident.
Wharton ISD Police Department arrested Sean Michael Purlsey, 30, at 3 p.m., Feb. 12. Purlsey was released from the Wharton County Jail the following day after posting $300,000 in bonds.
“When allegations surfaced, the district quickly implemented a plan to ensure the safety of our students; first and foremost, the staff member in question was removed from the school campus, and the district also notified law enforcement as was as the Texas Department of family and Protective Services,” Wharton ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin said in the press release issued the same day Purlsey was arrested. “The administration has concluded its investigation and appropriate action has been taken. The teacher is no longer (in) Wharton ISD.”
O’Guin said the district would not make additional comment.
Wharton ISD trustees had a special meeting last Friday to discuss and consult with the school district’s attorney. The trustees went into executive session for nearly an hour. No comments were made publicly.
Additional information about Pursley was unavailable due to the weather-related closure of Wharton ISD.
