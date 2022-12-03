Wharton County Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Burglar Behind Bars Now
An El Campo man will spend seven years behind prison bars after admit- ting his guilt in multiple burglary cases.
Austin Kyle Ashton, 27, of 807 Erin stood before 23rd District Court Judge Ben Hardin to plead guilty to burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions (eight counts), tampering with evidence (two counts), burglary of a building and theft with two or more previous convictions.
Ashton received credit for 554 days already served.
Those pleading guilty and accept- ing punishment include:
• Angelo Cano, 39, of 212 E. Fifth in El Campo for family violence. He
was sentenced to three years in prison for the March 13, 2021 crime and giv- en credit for 484 days already served.
Cano was ordered to avoid all con- tact with his victim.
• Hector Renee Delgado, 34, of 3327 Blackshear in Wharton for theft. He was sentenced to 365 days in state jail for the March 7, 2021 offense.
Delgado received credit for 99 days already served.
• Garrett Chase Hunter, 28, of 611 W. Monseratte in El Campo for attempted possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, Class A misdemeanors. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Aug. 24, 2020 infraction, ordered to attend a drug offenders education program and perform 120 hours community service.
With deferred probation, the con- viction won’t be held against Hunter if his is able to complete all terms.
• Augustine Mendoza Jr., 31, of 1420 Jennie in El Campo for not fol-
lowing a sex offenders duty to register and comply with registration and a single count of forgery. He was sen- tenced to four years in prison for the June 29 and Jan. 23, 2020 registra- tion crime and the Nov. 3, 2020 forg- ery.
Mendoza received credit for 351 days already served.
• Michael Alexander Morales, 37, of 908 Cotton in El Campo for injury to a child. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Sept. 6, 2017 crime.
The judge also fined Morales $500 and ordered him to perform 250 hours community service.
• Troy Eugene Richardson, 60, of 9307 CR 273 in East Bernard for fail- ure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register. He was placed on seven years probation for the Aug. 5, 2021 offense.
The judge also ordered Richardson to perform 400 hours community ser- vice and pay a $500 fine.
Revocations
• Hayley Anisse Bryant, 25, of 331 Jackson Quarters in Wharton for pos- session of a controlled substance (two counts). Her convictions for the Oct. 16, 20219 and June 5, 2021 crimes was adjudicated and Bryant was sen- tenced to two years in prison.
Bryan received credit for 237 days already served.
• Rene Garcia, 48, of 465 Incino in Uvalde for burglary of a habitation. His probation for the May 12, 2014 crime was revoked and Garcia was sentenced to four years in prison.
Garcia received credit for 776 days already served.
• Donnie Tyrone Hayes, 42, of 1311 Kingston, Apt. D, in Wharton for pos- session of a controlled substance. His probation for the Aug. 29, 2019 crime was revoked and Hayes was sen- tenced to 53 days in county jail.
Hayes received credit for the full time already served.
