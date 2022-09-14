City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Juan Benito Rangel, 24, of 3210 CR 422 was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 for possession of marijuana after officers stopped his vehicle on North Mechanic for a traffic violation. Processed, Rangel was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Anthony Adam Mendoza Jr., 30, of 75 Wanda Lane was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 on a warrant for injury to an elderly person - criminal negligence after being stopped for a traffic violation on Rosemary Street. Mendoza stands accused of a harming an elderly woman during a March 26 disturbance on the grounds of Texas Coast Limousine, knocking her down and causing her to strike her head. “He was identified from the night of the incident. The warrant has been out for him all of this time. He finally got caught,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said. Processed, Mendoza was taken to county jail. He posted an $8,000 bond and was released the next day.
Kevin James Medina, 47, of 109 Tura was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 on warrants for loitering/residing in a child safety zone (two charges) running a stop sign, driving while license invalid (two charges), no license plate light, no insurance (three charges), speeding, no bicycle registration and violating a promise to appear after turning himself in at the police station. Processed, Medina was held 48 hours and then released.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
An assault was reported in the 400 block of Mayfield around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
A disturbance was reported on the grounds of El Campo Lost Lagoon, 665 CR 451, around 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. “A big drunken fight broke out,” Urban said, but added because of a lack of cooperation on the part of witnesses, the case will not be pursued. Later that afternoon, a 50-year-old woman was arrested for public intoxication on the grounds.
Family violence with injuries were reported in the 500 block of Tegner around 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
A disturbance involving a handgun was reported at El Campo Lost Lagoon, 665 CR 451, around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. “Again heavy drinking by everyone involved,” Urban said, adding the dispute started when a man and his wife pulled up to a campsite on the RV Park grounds. The man “produced a handgun. He was upset because one of the guys at the campsite either said or did something to his wife. One of the guys at the campsite de-armed the husband and assaulted him. The husband then fled the scene,” Urban said. No injuries were reported. Investigation into his case continues.
Property
A Honda motorcycle was stolen in the 900 block of Divide between Aug. 29 and Sept. 8. Loss is estimated at $6,000.
Burglars targeted a unit in the Country Aire Mobile Home Park on Serena Drive between Sept. 2 and 8. A jig saw laser and blue tooth speaker were stolen. Loss exceeds $200.
A $200 iPad was stolen from the 800 block of Washington around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
A bicycle and speakers were stolen from a vehicle on the grounds of Jack In The Box, 1721 S. Mechanic, between 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 and 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Loss is estimated at $200.
Six catalytic converters were stolen from five vehicles at Power Torque Services, 2670 N. Mechanic, between noon Saturday, Sept. 10 and 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9. “They were parked in a fenced in area ... (burglars are) believed to have gotten in through an opening in a side gate,” Urban said. Loss exceeds $20,000.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Daniel James Landry, 44, of 1425 CR 130 in Wharton was arrested at 7:48 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana.
Jesus Lopez Sr., 28, of 514 Toppenish in Rio Grande City was arrested by deputies at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 for possession of a controlled substance.
Jamall Lashard Williams, 24, of 2852 Telephone Road, Apt. 3205, in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 12:03 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 for having more than 4 ounces of marijuana and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Sergio Sepeda, 18, of 1096 CR 306 was arrested by deputies at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 for possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession of tobacco and violating a promise to appear. Processed, he posted $5,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Maurice Raymond Guiles, 30, of 1606 Able was booked at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person.
Miguel Angel Martinez Lopez, 22, of 910 East was booked at 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 on warrants for two counts of deadly conduct - discharging a firearm at an individual. no diver’s license, violating a promise to appear and expired registration.
Jackie Lee Aranza, 32, of 16340 FM 1164 in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 for three counts of aggravated assault (family violence) with a weapon.
Cristal Paniagua, 25, of 510 Lundy was booked at 5:02 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 on a warrant for assault causing injury.
Other
Caleb Noe Ojeda Zuniga, 18, of 7203 Lila in Pharr was arrested by WCSO at 10:36 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 for smuggling of persons. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
