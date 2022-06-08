Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Casey Nicole Newman, 35, of 1907 Wayne was arrested at 11:16 a.m. Thursday, June 2 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of marijuana possession by officers who went to her home to serve a warrant for theft. Methamphetamine and glass pipes were seized.
The warrant accuses Newman of shoplifting from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on May 31. In that case, she allegedly stole $348.42 in merchandise. Processed, Newman was transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Ryan Tracy Warn, 31, of 4706 Tarpon in Bay City was arrested at 11:16 a.m. Thursday, June 2 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of marijuana possession in the same incident as Casey Newman.
A warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions was also served against Warn, related to the same shoplifting incident as Newman. Processed, he went to county jail.
Chester Langston, 65, of 146 PR 8196 in Woodsville was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Thursday, June 2 for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon by officers who stopped his vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 59 and FM 1162. Marijuana, a Springfield XP-40 and ammunition were seized. Processed, he was shipped to county jail. Once there, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Amy Lynn Wooldridge, 36, of 2608 Benchmark was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Saturday, June 4 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 100 block of East Second. Processed, she was sent to county jail. Once there, she posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Christian Olvera, 27, of 702 Divide was arrested at 7:35 a.m. Sunday, June 5 for driving while intoxicated by officers dispatched to investigate the report of an intoxicated driver near West Fifth at Palacios. Processed, Olvera was taken to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a forged check for in excess of $1,000 discovered at the Quick N Easy, 1415 E. Jackson, between Feb. 24 and March 15.
Vandals damaged a lap top on the grounds of the White Lodge Motel, 1403 E. Jackson, between May 27 and June 1. Damage was estimated at $350.
Burglars broke into the garage of a home in the 600 block of Avenue A sometime between May 27 and June 1. Nail guns were stolen. Loss exceeds $400.
A Smith & Wesson .38 caliber was stolen from a home in the 200 block of North Liberty between 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2 and 1:45 p.m. Friday, June 3. Loss exceeds $400.
Pin High Sports Bar, 104 E. First, was targeted by burglars around 11 a.m. Friday, June 3.
Identity theft was reported in the 3600 block of the West Loop June 3 and 5.
Vandals did an estimated $300 damage to glasses at Greenbriar Apartments, 2001 Ave. F, around 9 a.m. Sunday, June 5.
Violence, weapons
El Campo police were dispatched to a fight during a disturbance in the 600 block of Cheryl Drive around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 1.
Injuries were reported during a disturbance in the 700 block of Cotton around 1 a.m. Saturday, June 4.
One person was hurt during an incident of family violence at Greenbriar Apartments, 2001 Ave. F, around 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
A fight in the 200 block of North Liberty ended with injuries about 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5.
Other
El Campo PD received a reported of an abandoned or endangered child on June 1.
Marijuana and a grinder were found at Legacy Park, 303 West Loop, about 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Quentin Lamar Foster, 33, of 210 Reinhardt, No. 2, in East Bernard, was arrested by deputies at 6:29 p.m. Friday, June 3 for possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more, but less than 400 grams. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
Louis Rodolfo Lopez-Mendoza, 21, of 512 Texas in Boling was arrested by WCSO at 10:03 p.m. Friday, June 3 for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and being involved in a wreck. Processed, he posted $5,000 in bonds and was released Sunday, June 5.
Artemio Rodriguez Jr., 46, of 611 Bruns was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:38 a.m. Saturday, June 4 for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
Property
Eddie Alejandro Torres, 20, of 16201 El Camino Real, Apt. 1-A, in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 11:32 p.m. Thursday, June 2 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Processed, he posted an $8,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Augustine Mendoza Jr., 31, of 1420 Jennie was booked at 6:34 p.m. Friday, June 3 on warrants for three counts of failure to comply with a sex offenders duty to register as well as single counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, forgery and identity theft.
Aaron Robert Horta, 29, of 7710 Hawes in Hungerford was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Sunday, June 5 by WCSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction or retaliation, driving while intoxicated second offense, unlawfully carrying a weapon and warrants for failure to yield right of way and no driver’s license.
Processed, he posted slightly more than $30,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Other
Joshua Clayton Sumner, 41, of 5726 Trinity in Richmond was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Sunday, June 5 for evading arrest with a vehicle and violation of a bond or protective order.
