Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Hope Ann Calderon, 46, of 84 CR 153 in Laurel, Miss. for possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to 223 days in state jail for the Aug. 30, 2018 crime. Calderon received credit for 223 days already served.
• Eva Solano Castillo, 45, listed as homeless in Wharton for attempted sex offender failure to register. She was sentenced to 187 days in state jail for the Jan. 14 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Kristen Rochelle Cranek, 46, of 1413 Briar Lane in Wharton for theft. She was placed on four years probation for the June 1, 2017 crime. The judge also ordered Cranek to pay $2,500 restitution, perform 100 hours community service and pay a $250 fine. She was also ordered to attend an anti-theft class.
• Ana Patricia Escamilla, 42, of 810 Empire in El Campo for three counts of theft with two or more previous convictions. She was sentenced to nine months in state jail for the Nov. 4, 2018 crimes with credit for six days already served.
• Martin Ruperto Fragoso, 34, of 1005 Ave. C in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions. He was sentenced to 390 days in state jail for the Dec. 30, 2018 crime with credit for 116 days already served.
• Jodi Lee Garcia, 38, of 814 Merchant in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions. She was placed on two years probation for the Jan. 28 crime. The judge also ordered Garcia to perform 150 hours community service, pay $262.98 restitution and was ordered to stay away from a specific retail store.
A felony theft charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.
• Jesus Esteban Garza-Garcia, 59, address unavailable, for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 217 days in county jail for the Jan. 17 crime.
Garza received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Daniel Joseph Gonzales, 30, of 310 Newport in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions. He was placed on six years deferred probation for the July 1, 2017 crime. The judge also ordered Gonzales to pay a $500 fine and complete an anti-theft class.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Gonzales if he is able to complete all terms.
• Latoya Lache Harris, 36, of 405 W. Burleson in Wharton for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger in the vehicle. She was placed on five years probation for the Oct. 7, 2017 crime. The judge also ordered her to perform 100 hours community service, pay a $700 fine, be evaluated for alcohol and drug use, have an interlock device on her vehicle requiring a breath test to start and pay $60 restitution.
• Clarence Edward Jackson, 46, address unavailable for attempted possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on 385 days in state jail for the March 31 crime.
A charge of tampering with a witness was set aside as part of the plea.
Jackson received credit for the full time already served.
• James Avery Jones, 26, of 504 Mahan in El Campo for burglary of a habitation. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Aug. 4, 2018 crime on the condition he serve 60 days in county jail. The judge also fined Jones $500 and ordered him to perform 150 hours community service.
• Francesca Martinez, 26, of 2022 Treyway Lane, No. 138, in Corpus Christi for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on three years deferred probation for the Jan. 10 crime. The judge also ordered Martinez to perform 180 hours community service and take drug education.
• Olen David Thomas Moore, 39, of 4031 Ward in Houston for three counts of abandoning or endangering a child with the intent to return. He was sentenced to nine months in state jail for the July 2, 2018 crimes.
Moore received credit for 253 days already served.
• Andrew Reyes Munoz III, 41, of 1821 Red River in Wharton for two counts of burglary of a building. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the Dec. 8 and 12, 2018 crimes.
Two counts of burglary of a building were set aside as part of the plea.
Munoz received credit for 242 days already served.
• Roxanne Marie Porter, 27, of 1314 Black in Columbus for abandoning or endangering a child – criminal negligence. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Nov. 27, 2018 crime on the grounds she serve 49 days in county jail. The judge also ordered her to perform 100 hours of community service, pay a $500 fine, complete drug offender and parenting classes and pay $180 restitution.
A drug possession charge was set aside as part of the plea agreement.
• Stephan Singleton, 59, listed as homeless, for theft with two or more previous convictions. He was sentenced to 12 months in state jail for the June 3 crime with credit for 88 days already served.
• Henry Donell Stephens, 54, of 310 University, Apt. 207, in Wharton for assault family violence, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 202 days in county jail for the Dec. 24, 2018 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Jenna Renee Webb, 26, of 301 S. Wharton in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to 137 days in state jail for the March 31 crime with credit for the full time already served.
A misdemeanor charge of false ID was set aside as part of the plea agreement.
• Mario Leogeorge White, 43, of 9301 Beechnut, No. 2716, in Houston for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 240 days in county jail for the May 3, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered White to forfeit a set of knuckles.
Three misdemeanor charges were set aside as part of the plea agreement.
White received credit for the full time already served.
-------------
Revocation
• Jose Antonio Gayoso-Mercado, 30, of an unlisted address on Lundy Street for possession of a controlled substance. His conviction for the Feb. 24, 2018 was adjudicated and he was sentenced to 125 days in county jail.
Gayoso received credit for the full time already served.
-------------
Unsealed Indictment
A grand jury indictment typically remains sealed if no arrest has been made in a case prior to deliberations. An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony trial.
The Wharton County Grand Jury issued the following recently unsealed indictment against:
• Mario Cuellar, 60, for theft. He allegedly stole a trailer on Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.