Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Steven Edward Brewer, 42, of 517 E. Correll was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 on a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office warrant for bond forfeiture – driving while intoxicated as well as local charges of driving while license invalid and evading arrest with a vehicle after officers spotted a traffic violation near South Wharton and East Third. Brewer was taken into custody in the 700 block of South Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Destiny Faith Olsovsky, 26, of 1403 E. Jackson was arrested at 8:37 a.m. Thursday, May 5 on a warrant for being a bondsman off bond - possession of a controlled substance. Processed, she was sent to county jail later that day. Once there, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, Weapons
Gerardo Pena, 26, of 1507 Elm in Mission was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Friday, May 6 for resisting arrest, criminal mischief, failure to identify and public intoxication by an officer dispatched to J’s Patio, 116 E. First. Pena alleged caused $500 damage to a Chevrolet Tahoe. Processed, he was shipped to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals struck in the 100 block of Shimek sometime between April 29 and Thursday, May 5 doing an estimated $300 damage to a tire.
Police are on the hunt for whoever is responsible for doing an estimated $1,000 to property in Friendship Park, 100 Friendship between 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 and 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, May 4. Anyone with information on the crime should contact the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app.
Burglars targeted a vehicle in the 700 block of Alice between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 and 3 a.m. Wednesday, May 4. A Michael Kors purse and its contents were stolen. Loss exceeds $200.
Identifying information and about $100 cash was stolen on the grounds of Triska Funeral Home, 614 Merchant, around 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.
Burglars entered an unlocked home on Serena Drive around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4. Loss was not listed.
A Smith & Wesson .38 Special along with a Ruger 9 mm and ammunition were stolen in the 300 block of Walnut around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5.
Baseball cards, mouthwash and other items were stolen by a shoplifter at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around noon Thursday, May 5.
Violence, weapons
Disorderly conduct was investigated at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, and handled by school staff around noon Wednesday, May 4.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
James Guy Garner, 57, of 206 Orange in Louise was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:42 p.m. Thursday, May 5 for having a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance, theft over $750 in value and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dontray Jermaine Williams, 39, of 602 Clara was booked at 12:32 a.m. Thursday, May 5 on warrants for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of evading arrest, one with a vehicle and the other noting a previous arrest.
Johnny Lee Zamora, 367, of 211 Forrest was booked at 4:16 a.m. Sunday, May 8 on a Victoria County warrant for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Property
Jessie Rodriguez III, 31, of 1514 E. Jackson was booked at 11:02 a.m. Friday, May 6 on a warrant for being involved in a hit and run. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, Weapons
Karly Raean Fitzgerald, 27, of 707 N. View in Robstown was booked at 9:42 a.m. Friday, May 6 on warrants for two counts of aggravated robbery and a single count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Processed, she posted $27,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Jose Rafael Morales, 25, of 1608 Able in El Campo was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Friday, May 6 on a charge of being involved in family violence. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was release the next day.
Javier Rodriguez-Avila, 35, of 607 Divide was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Sunday, May 8 for deadly conduct.
Other
Kevin Lamont Hargrove, 49, of 1106 Wright was arrested on at parole violation at 12:17 a.m. Sunday, May 8.
Christopher Anthony Hackney, 39, of 1351 Lampley was booked at 6:10 a.m. Monday, May 9 on a warrant for failure to comply with a sex offenders duty to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.