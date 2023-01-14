Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
January Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Domingo Aldape, 64, of 207 S. Washington in El Campo for two counts of theft. He allegedly stole hats and shirts from a store on Sept. 21 and Oct. 3, 2022.
Aldape has multiple prior theft convictions in Wharton, Fort Bend, Jackson and Matagorda counties at the felony and misdemeanor levels and thus faces felony punishment if convicted.
The indictment notes Aldape also has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 5, 2007 and aggravated robbery on Jan. 11, 2007 in Wharton County, along with failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register on Jan. 5, 2007 in Victoria County.
• Cory Wayne Brooks, 41, of 1411 Bernie in Rosenberg for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell on Dec. 8, 2022.
• Michael Cuestas, 39, of 730 Norman in East Bernard for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Nov. 17, 2022.
• John Andrew Dean, 46, of 110 Deepwood in Georgetown for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 5, 2022. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Jerry Lee Earls, 57, of 2511 N. Richmond in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Nov. 8, 2022. He allegedly pointed a firearm at a man and threatened to shoot him.
• Mark Anthony Garcia, 31, listed as homeless, for theft on Sept. 19, 2022. He allegedly stole a biscuit and a taco, but faces felony punishment as a result of three prior misdemeanor theft convictions in Wharton and Fort Bend counties.
Garcia also has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a building on Feb. 10, 2011, and theft with two or more previous convictions on April 14 and Oct. 18, 2016, and forgery evading arrest with a previous conviction on Aug. 17, 2021, all in Wharton County.
• Joseph Felix Garza, 42, of 1415 Bear Bottom in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Oct. 28. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of MDMA and two firearms.
Convicted of attempted sexual assault on May 26, 2016 in Harris County, Garza is prohibited from having a firearm.
• Chris Danny Gutierrez, 52, of 305 N. Fourth in Ganado for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Nov. 13, 2022.
Gutierrez has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Jackson County.
• Jamorine Fred Johnson, 37, of 107 Cozzi in Victoria for possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility on Nov. 30, 2022. He allegedly had methamphetamine in the Wharton County Jail.
• Michael Moreno, 36, of 1017 N. Rusk in Wharton for harassment of a public servant and assault of a public servant on Nov. 19, 2022. He allegedly spit on a Wharton County Jailer who was attempting to restrain him. He also stands accused of punching the jailer in the face and biting him on the forearm.
Moreno has a prior felony conviction for hindering apprehension on March 11, 2010 in Wharton County.
