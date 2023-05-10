Wharton County
Court Actions
Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include
• Melissa Ann Gonzales, 41, of 600 N. Kleas in Edna for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on July 31, 2022, and forgery on Jan. 4. She was sentenced to six months in state jail with credit for 111 days already served.
• Christopher Anthony Hackney, 40, of 1351 Lampley in El Campo for failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register on Feb. 3, 2022. He was placed on five years deferred probation, fined $500 and ordered to perform 250 hours community service.
• Lindsey Erin Hoffart, 44, of 155534 Mound in Hockley for possession of a controlled substance. Hoffart was sentenced to 35 days in county jail for the Feb. 4, 2021 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Michael Ray Janssen, 21, of 2309 CR 431 in Premont for evading arrest with a vehicle and smuggling of persons on Aug. 23, 2021. He was placed on six years deferred probation, fined $500, ordered to perform 240 hours community service and pay $402 in bond fees in arrears.
• Oshea Shakur Johnson, 25, of 9100 Mills Road in Houston for two counts of burglary of a building on April 24, 2019. He was sentenced to 18 months in state jail with credit for 547 days already served.
The plea agreement notes that the sentence will be served concurrently with a Washington County conviction.
• Cole Allen Koehler, 34, of 748 CR 235 in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on three years probation for the June 18, 2022 crime.
Judge Ben Hardin also required Koehler to put an interlock alcohol breath test device on his vehicle, perform 300 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Gavin Christopher Lathan, 25, of 8200 Sunbury Lane, Apt. 1507, in Houston for attempted smuggling of persons, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on one year deferred probation for the Sept. 22, 2022 infraction, fined $100 and ordered to perform 30 hours community service.
• Chad Jason Long, 36, of 107 E. Wayside in Wharton for theft of a firearm and attempted unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Feb. 21. Pleading guilty, Long was sentenced to 47 days in state jail with credit for the full time already served.
Long’s probation for burglary of a building on March 4, 2018 was revoked. The judge sentenced Long to 114 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
