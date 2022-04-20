Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Tara Lynn Parker, 43, of 810 McGrew was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 for possession of drug paraphernalia as well as warrants for criminal trespass and theft under $100 with a previous conviction. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail. She posted $1,250 in bonds there and was released the next day.
Augstine Mendoza Jr., 31, of 1420 Jennie was arrested at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia along with warrants for driving while license invalid and violating a promise to appear. Police seized methamphetamines and a glass pipe. Processed, Mendoza was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $5,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Elias Hernandez, 33, of 304 Lundy was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 for unlawful carrying of weapon and possession of marijuana by officers who stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 400 block of South Mechanic. Hernandez was a passenger in the vehicle. A Taurus .38 and marijuana were seized. Processed, Hernandez was shipped to county jail. Once there, he posted $2,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Clarence Dawyn Farrow, 18, of 1208 Prosperity was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Friday, April 15 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone by officers who stopped his vehicle for being in Willie Bell Park after hours. Processed, he was taken to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the dame day.
Willie Ray Farrow, 18, of 309 Gibson was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Friday, April 15 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone. He was a passenger in Clarence Farrow’s vehicle and charged with the same crime. Processed, he too was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Ryder Nat Garcia, 30, of 1101 Ave. F was arrested at 11:31 a.m. Friday, April 15 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police seized a white powder and smoking pipes at Garcia’s home. A warrant for family violence was also served against him. Processed, Garcia was moved to county jail.
Joey Angel Gonzales, 22, of 204 Ripple was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16 for tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. Gonzales was sent to county jail.
David Manzano, 35, of 512 W. Norris was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Sunday, April 17 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense by officers dispatched to Whataburger, 909 N. Mechanic. Processed, Manzano was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Jordan Ashton Bethke, 18, of 304 W. Webb was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, April 17 for driving with intoxicated by officers who stopped him for a traffic violation in the 3000 block of Blossom Meyer. Processed, Bethke was sent to county jail.
Property
Mashisa Joyce Curry-Tyler, 44, of 709 College was arrested at 7:33 a.m. Friday, April 15 on a 2021 warrant for theft under $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions by officers doing a walk through at a local store. A second warrant for theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions was served while she was at the El Campo police station. In that case, Curry stands accused of stealing over-the-counter medicines and supplements at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on Thursday, April 14. Processed, she was sent to county jail. Once at the county jail, her name is listed at Mashisa Joyce Tyler. Additional warrants for aggravated assault (family violence) and four counts of theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions were served against her.
Esmerelda Cano, 40, of 1309 Fred was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Friday, April 15 on warrants for theft under $100 in value with a previous convictions, an open container violation, driving while license invalid and failure to appear. Processed, she was shipped to county jail. Cano posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Lamar Richard Grays Jr., 41, of 606 W. Second was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Sunday, April 17 for assault causing injury by police dispatched to a disturbance at Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Processed, he was taken to county jail.
Wilbur Dean Grays, 40, of 1411 Julia was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Sunday, April 17 for assault causing injury in relation to the same case as Lamar Grays. Processed, he too was taken to county jail.
Other
Steve Daniel Rodriguez, 33, of 613 Lundy was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 on warrants for parole violation, defective tail lamp, no driver’s license (two counts), running a flashing red light, violating a promise to appear, driving while license invalid, failure to display a driver’s license and failure to appear. Rodriguez was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals targeted a vehicle in the 600 block of Empire around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, egging it.
A vehicle received unspecified damage while parked at Zip In Zip Out, 1414 Palacios, around 9 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
Shoplifting
H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, was targeted around 9 p.m. Friday, April 15. An assortment of candy valued less than $100 was stolen.
Shoplifters targeted Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 taking more than $100 in cologne. The store reported another thief around noon Friday, April 15, stealing about $250 in pet supplies.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a threat issued in the 1000 block of Heights between April 5 and 14.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Julian Alberto Cruz, 40, of 1424 Jennie was booked at 10:37 a.m. Thursday, April 14 on warrants for five counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Vanessa Nicole Bledsoe, 24, of 1185 Olivia, No. 140, was arrested by Wharton PD at 2:39 p.m. Friday, April 15 for possession of marijuana. She posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Joshua William Charles, 25, of 311 Ave. G, Apt. C, was arrested by Wharton PD at 2:39 p.m. Friday, April 15 for possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed, he posted $4,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Joshua Thomas Emerson, 34, of 1907 Wayne was arrested by Wharton PD at 2:39 p.m. Friday, April 15 for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.
Daniel David Hennessey, 50, of 215 Illinois in Orchard was booked at 10:04 a.m. Friday, April 15 for possession of a controlled substance.
Cierra Marie Ibarra, 20, of 1185 Olivia, No. 136, was arrested by Wharton PD at 2:39 p.m. Friday, April 15 for possession of marijuana.
James Ivan Graham, 45, of 501 Texas in Wharton was arrested by state troopers at 12:26 a.m. Saturday, April 16 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance along with a warrant for the same charge.
Jamal Rashad Owens, 34, of 333 Dominion of Katy was arrested by DPS at 2 a.m. Sunday, April 17 for unlawful carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted $2,5000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jamie Saucedo, 33, of 3007 Hwy. 146 South, No. 14, in La Porte was arrested by state troopers at 2:30 a.m. Monday, April 18 on Harris County warrants for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of prostitution along with Wharton County charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Property
Bo Richard Lawson, 35, of 4446 E. Boyett in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:13 a.m. Wednesday, April 15 for bribery, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Violence, weapons
Peadoso Peter Alameda III, 22, of 813 Olive in Wharton was arrested by Wharton Police at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, April 14 on warrants for sexual assault of a child, failure to appear (misdemeanor) and expired registration. Processed, Alameda posted $11,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Brittany Marie Lavan, 29, of 712 Carolyn in Wharton was booked at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 on warrants for terroristic threat impersonating a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, public intoxication, failure to appear (two counts) and assault.
Other
Tina Delaney Page, 59, of 4860 Hwy. 71 South was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Thursday, April 16 for making a false report to a police officer.
Jessica Marie Mendoza, 18, of 29 Serena was booked at 6:26 p.m. Thursday, April 16 for displaying a fictitious license plate, no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Processed, she posted $1,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
