City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Police discovered a teenager with marijuana in the 300 block of West Alfred around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2. The drug was seized and the child handed over to juvenile authorities.
Paul Garcia, 48, of 310 Lincoln was arrested at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia as well as driving while license invalid, no insurance, expired driver’s license, three for violating a promise to appear. He was handed over to municipal authorities.
Property
Andrew Bailey Cadena, 19, listed as homeless in El Campo at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 on a warrant for criminal mischief less than $2,500 in damage. He stands accused of damaging a vehicle and two cellphones in the 200 block of Ripple on May 24.
Violence, weapons
Enrique Mark Rangel Jr., 24, of 411 Omega was arrested at 5:01 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 for assault of a pregnant woman following a disturbance at his home. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Other
Blake Eli Garcia, 18, of 1808 Jorge Ave. in Richmond was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 on warrants for evading arrest and misdemeanor theft. Processed, he was shipped to county jail the next morning.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating thousands in cash stolen via a false financial statement between July 18 and Aug. 4. The report came from the 1200 block of Pinchot.
An $800 window was broken on the grounds of El Campo Memorial Hospital, 303 Sandy Corner Road around 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. The case was cleared although no arrest was made.
Thieves targeted a vehicle parked at Greenbriar Apartments, 2001 Ave. F, between 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 stealing a catalytic converter valued at more than $1,000.
Another catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle parked at Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 and 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Violence, weapons
Family violence was reported on the grounds of El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59, around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
Police are investigating another case of family violence reported in the 400 block of Mockingbird around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Shakarreah Monae North, 21, of 1202 Business, Apt. 4, was arrested by Wharton PD at 3:06 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 on a warrant for marijuana possession. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Isabel Monique Benitez, 21, of 3952 FM 1256 in Eustace was booked at 7:56 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2 on a warrant for reckless injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. Processed, she posted a $25,000 bond and was released the same day.
Samuel Benitez, 36, of 3952 FM 1256 in Eustace was booked at 7:56 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2 on a warrant for reckless injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. Processed, he posted a $25,000 bond and was released the same day.
