Arsonist strikes on Lundy,
ECVFD stymies criminal
An attempted arson was foiled by the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department Tuesday.
The small structure fire was reported at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 511 Lundy and firefighters were on scene five minutes later.
“The fire was extinguished quickly with portable water extinguisher. There was minimal damage to the house,” ECVFD Chief Jimmy George Jr. said.
People were in the home and unaware that the building had been set on fire. Six fire units and 19 firefighters responded to the call.
After the fire department had the flames under control, law enforcement went to work. “When officers arrived they located a small fire on the west side of the residence ... They also located a vehicle at the residence that had been vandalized. Evidence at the scene indicated the fire had been intentionally set,” El Campo Police Department Lt. Russell Urban said.
An estimated $800 damage was done to the Honda parked at the home. An additional $800 damage was done to the side of the residence.
Anyone with information on who may be responsible or may have seen anything suspicious should call either the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477. Crime Stoppers can also be reached via a P3 app.
People providing tips to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and still qualify for a cash reward.
City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Anthony Lee Perez, 20, of 705 Marianette was arrested at 10:16 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 for unlawful carrying weapon and driving under the influence - minor. He was also served warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, violating a promise to appear and no valid driver’s license. A .22 caliber handgun was seized. Processed, he was brought to the Wharton County Jail.
City Incidents
Property
A Nintendo Switch video game console was stolen from Rent A Center, 3415 West Loop, between 9 a.m., Dec. 12 and 12:40 p.m., Dec. 19. Loss is estimated $300.
A light pole was struck and suffered an estimated $6,000 of damage at HEB, 306 N. Mechanic, between 2 - 10:30 p.m. Monday, Dec 19.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Lindsay Nicole Carroll, 30, of 323 N. Outlar in Wharton was arrested by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department at 3:31 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, she posted $2,000 and was released the same day.
Tony Harris Jr., 22, of 7206 Nettle Springs in Richmond was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19 for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and expired registration.
Dustin Lee Konvicka, 42, of Midfield was served a warrant by deputies at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 for theft with a previous conviction.
Violence, weapons
Joshua Clayton Sumner, 42, of 5726 Trinity in Richmond was arrested by the WCSO at 10:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19 for family violence with a previous conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.