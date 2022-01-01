Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.) Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Brittany Nicole Acuna, 31, of 7811 Hawes in Hungerford for abandoning or endangering a child. She was placed on three years deferred probation for the May 27, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Acuna to perform 100 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
With the deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Acuna if she is able to complete all terms.
• Harold Gene Allen, 49, of 1135 Alabama in Wharton for evading arrest with a vehicle. He was sentenced to four years in prison for the Oct. 31, 2020 crime with credit for 412 days already served.
• Krystal Marisol Baizabal, 35, of 4408 Herman Brandon, Apt. 6, in Bay City for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Baizabal was placed on 10 years probation for the Aug. 12 and Oct. 21, 2021 crimes on the grounds she serve 114 days in county jail and obtain outpatient treatment. The judge also ordered Baizabal to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
Baizabal received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Kristian Dre Cadriel, 26, of 601 College in El Campo for family violence. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Aug. 5, 2020 crime on the grounds he serve 39 days in county jail.
Cadriel received credit for time served.
The judge also ordered Cadriel to pay a $1,200 fine, perform 200 hours community service, take an anger management class and stay away from his victim.
