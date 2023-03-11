CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Faustino Huerta Jr., 45, of 1691 CR 479 was booked directly into the county jail at 7:40 a.m. Monday, March 6 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Lawrence Aron Sanchez, 31, of 1102 N. Washington was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 for possession of a controlled substance by officers summoned to Traveler’s Inn & Suites, 809 W. Jackson, for a disturbance. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day.
A middle school student was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8 for possession of a controlled substance after a vape pen believed to be loaded with THC was seized.
Andrew Delarosa, 20, of 1302 Eveline was arrested at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 for possession of a controlled substance after showing up in the lobby of police station. A 19-year-old woman was arrested for minor in possession of tobacco in relation to this crime after using a vape pen while waiting in the ECPD lobby. Delarosa went to county jail and the woman paid a fine and was released.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
James Vaughn Campbell, 43, of 304 Travertine Lane in San Antonio was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Monday, March 6 for public intoxication and unlawfully carrying a weapon by officers dispatched to a disturbance at Father & Son Grill, 1226 N. Mechanic. He was shipped to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Sacramento Cortez, 56, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 for having a prohibited weapon and public intoxication by police investigating a prowler at La Chiquita, 134 S. Washington. Processed, he was moved to the county jail.
Brittany Nichole Escamilla, 25, of 147 CR 306 was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 8 for family violence causing injuries by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Washington with a gun involved. A handgun was on the scene, Lt. Russell Urban said, but it had not been used in a threatening manner. Processed, Escamilla was driven to county jail.
Davontey Delover Simmons, 29, of 713 College was arrested at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday, March 8 in the same incident as Escamilla. He too faces charges of family violence causing an injury. Simmons was taken to county jail the next day.
PROPERTY
James Anthony Vega, 52, of 406 Mayfield was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 on warrants for theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and two counts of violating a promise to appear. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating two threats made over social media filed with the department Wednesday, March 8.
PROPERTY
A .22 caliber Mossberg International rifle was stolen from a home in the 500 block of Roth sometime between Feb. 20 and March 6. Loss is estimated at $500.
A shoplifter stole costume jewelry and fragrances from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 9 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Loss exceeds $100.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Ariel Tyianna Simien, 24, of 2222 CR 400 in Freeport was arrested by deputies at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 for possession of a controlled substance along with Brazoria County warrants for theft under $750 (two counts) no driver’s license (two counts) and failure to appear along with a Bailey County warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
David Lee Alvin Palacios, 29, of 211 Forrest was booked at 6:39 a.m. Monday, March 6 on a warrant for online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14. Processed, he posted a $25,000 bond and was released the same day.
