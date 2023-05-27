Court Reports

Wharton County
Grand Jury
Indictments
May Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Roilan Jackson, 28, of 110 CR 136 in Wharton for evading arrest with a vehicle on Oct. 29, 2022.
• Sylvia Mae Johnson, 28, of 3215 FM 3012 in Wharton for identity theft on July 4, 2022.
• Chad Michael Krenek, 32, of 421 Mockingbird in Wharton for arson on Jan. 16. He allegedly set fire to his own home, dousing furniture with an accelerant.
• John Licona Jr., 55, of 711 W. Monseratte in El Campo for tampering with evidence on March 14. He allegedly tried to conceal what appeared to be marijuana during a traffic stop.
Licona has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and obstruction/retaliation on Oct. 23, 2003, both in Harris County.
• Primitivo Llanes Jr., 50, of 511 E. Hillje in El Campo for theft on Feb. 24. He allegedly stole a cargo trailer and its contents valued at more than $30,000.
Llanes has prior felony convictions for home burglary on March 30, 2005 in Wharton County and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 2, 2017 in Fort Bend County.
He also stands accused of burglary of a building on March 17, and possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine on April 16.
• Jeremy Dewayne Mays, 30, of 3905 Almeda Genoa in Houston for unauthorized use of a vehicle on March 3.
• Pearl Cantu Mehralizadeh, 49, of 9945 FM 102 in Wharton for theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Mehralizadeh stands accused of stealing groceries on Oct. 23, 2002.
She has five prior misdemeanor theft convictions in Wharton, Fort Bend and Matagorda counties as well as felony theft convictions in Wharton County’s District Court on Sept. 15, 2011 and Fort Bend County on July 7, 2021.
• Jairo Mendoza, 32, of 133 Magnolia in East Bernard for family violence (choking) on March 25, 2021.
• Jason Edward Monroe, 49, of 511 Hillje in Wharton for theft less than $2,500 enhanced and theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
He allegedly stole a Jeep Cherokee on Sept. 19, 2022.
Monroe has prior felony theft convictions on May 20, 2014 in Galveston County and March 31, 2015 in Harris County, forgery on Dec. 28, 2000 in Fort Bend County, theft with two or more previous convictions on March 31, 2015 in Harris County, and unauthorized use of a vehicle on March 18, 2014 in Wharton County.
• David Lee Alvin Palacios, 29, of 211 Forrest in El Campo for online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14 on Feb. 21 and failure to register as a sex offender on March 23 when he allegedly failed to report a new online identifer.
Palacios has a prior felony conviction for sexual assault in Wharton County on May 19, 2016.
• Tara Lynn Parker, 44, of 311 Greely in El Campo for theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on March 14. She allegedly stole beer and shampoo, but faces felony punishments as a result of prior bad acts.
Parker has three prior misdemeanor theft convictions in Wharton County as well as felony convictions for unlawful use of a vehicle on Oct. 19, 2001, and possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 2, 2005, both in Wharton County; and securing a document by deception on Sept. 18, 2019 in Williamson County.
