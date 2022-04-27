Court Reports - Indictments

Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
April Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Adam Dave Abelar, 42, of 8792 Hwy. 71 in El Campo for family violence on Feb. 13. He allegedly used his fist to strike a woman in the head.
Abelar has a history of family violence including a felony conviction on Jan. 12, 2011 in Wharton County.
• Devonn Tradell Adams, 20, of 7044 Love in Fulshear for family violence on Feb. 11. He allegedly choked a woman.
• Vicky Villarreal Aguilar, 41, of 1408 N. Wharton in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She allegedly had more than a gram of THC oil and less than a gram of cocaine.
• Jon Eric Barker, of 201 Ave. F in El Campo for identity theft on Feb. 1.
Barker has prior felony convictions for burglary of a building (two counts, both on May 11, 1995), theft of a firearm on April 20, 2001, theft with two or more previous convictions on Dec. 12, 2013, possession of a controlled substance on March 12, 2018, home burglary on April 20, 2001, theft on March 22, 2005, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of building (two counts on March 22, 2005), all in Wharton County; and theft on March 22, 2016 in Colorado County.
• Belinda Ann Cadriel, 45, of 109 W. Fourth in El Campo for theft on Nov. 4, 2021. She allegedly stole two flashlights, but faces felony punishment as a result of two misdemeanor theft convictions.
Cadriel has prior felony convictions for abandoning or endangering a child (criminal negligence) on Jan. 23, 2004; theft on Sept. 12, 2017; and possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 17, 2006; all in Wharton County.
• Adamaris Monser Carillo-Vasquez, 21, of 10023 San Pedro in Weslaco for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of abandoning or endangering a child (criminal negligence) on Feb. 1. She stands accused of having more than 400 grams of Alprazolam with two children in her presence.
• Lena Marie Carranza, 21, of 9506 FM 1301 in Iago for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 15. She allegedly had less than a gram of THC Oil.
• Isaac Lopez Castro, 23, of 15403 W. Antone in Houston for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle on Feb. 17. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil and stole a vehicle.
Castro has prior felony convictions for tampering in a governmental record on March 30, 2017 in Harris County and identity theft on Sept. 29, 2011 in Fort Bend County.
• James Leon Collins, 53, of 917 N. Liberty for unauthorized use of a vehicle on March 2.
Collins has prior felony convictions for theft and burglary of a building on March 1, 2000 in Matagorda County along with forgery on March 29, 2012 and Jan. 29, 2018 in Wharton County.
• Damian Cuellar, 43, of 2714 E. Mile 4, Apt. 42, of Mission for smuggling of persons. He allegedly concealed a person from a peace officer.
Cuellar has prior felony convictions for home burglary on July 10, 1997, possession of a firearm by a felon on Aug. 20, 2010, two counts of evading arrest with a vehicle on Jan. 16, 2013; and possession of marijuana on the same date. All convictions took place in Hidalgo County.
• Lamar Dale, 57, of 6814 Fawnridge in Corpus Christi for smuggling of persons on Dec. 27, 2021. He allegedly hid six people from law enforcement.
• Vermon Ramael Edwards, 30, of 4110 Tareyton in Houston for compelling prostitution, trafficking of persons, identity theft and promotion of prostitution on March 12, 2021. He allegedly forced a person into prostitution, advertising the services.
Edwards had a prior felony conviction for aggravated robbery in Harris County.
• Ana Patricia Escamilla, 45, of 810 Empire in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on Dec. 28, 2021. She allegedly stole two bug foggers, but faces felony punishment due to two prior misdemeanor convictions.
Escamilla has felony convictions for theft with two or more previous convictions on Oct. 16, 2014 and May 12, 2016; both in Wharton County.
• Floyd Dewayne Evans, 39, of 1520 Barfield in Wharton for aggravated assault causing injury and retaliation on Feb. 11. He allegedly harmed two men, one for reporting a crime.
Evans has prior felony convictions for retaliation on Oct. 20, 2009, and two counts of evading arrest on May 17, 2012, all in Wharton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.