Alcohol, drugs
Jayden Bray Wilson, 20, of 614 Calhoun, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25 for possession of marijuana. Wilson was stopped at 811 N. Washington, the investigation led to two plastic baggies of marijuana being seized. He was processed and transferred to the Wharton County Jail. A warrant for misdemeanor theft was served against him. Once there, he posted $1,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Guillermo H. Herrera, 63, of 2612 Point West, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 26 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped at in the 100 block of Marion. Methamphetamines were seized. He was transported to the El Campo Police Department, processed and sent to county jail.
Heather Hastings Sanchez, 46, of 1003 Third in Louise, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the same incident as Herrera. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Anthony Lee Perez, 18, of 804 Marianette, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27 for possession of marijuana after being stopped at in the 700 block of Wright. Warrants for two counts of no valid driver’s license and single counts of failure to yield right of way, violating a promise to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia were seized against him. Perez was processed and sent to county jail.
Property
Police are investigating a report of two stolen catalytic converters at Tree Frogz Academy, on 411 W. Jackson. The crime took place between Friday, Jan. 22 and Monday, Jan. 25.
Another catalytic converter was reported stolen at All The Little Things Count, on 511 W. Jackson. The crime took place between Friday, Jan. 22 and Monday, Jan. 25.
Violence, weapons
An assault injuries was reported on the ground of Palais Royal, 1201 N. Mechanic, around noon Monday, Jan. 25.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 2100 block of North Mechanic. The crime took place on around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. Damage is estimated at $350.
Police are investigating a report of a firearm being discharged in the 100 block of Fourth Street. The crime took place on Sunday, Jan. 24 between 7:06 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
A fight at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, prompted a police investigating around noon Monday, Jan. 25.
Police are investigating a disturbance in the 300 block of Shropshire between 2:05 p.m. and 2:33 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jeremy Keith Wilson, 40, of 48194 Kim Circle in Brandon, S.D., was booked at 7:11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 on four out-of-state warrants for home burglary and a local warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amber Nichole Brown, 41, of 603 Mayfield was arrested by WCSO at 7:09 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 for marijuana possession. Processed, she was released Sunday, Jan. 24.
Violence, weapons
Dean Patrick Griswold, 39, of 5086 CR 457 was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 for resisting arrest and public intoxication. Processed, he posted $2,100 in bonds and was released the same day.
Kimberly Ann Matlock, 52, of 15550 Kingfield, No. 1707, in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 for harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.