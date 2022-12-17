City Arrests
Property
Jontre Crishawn Davis, 19, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 for theft. He stands accused of stealing more than $3,000 from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, where he had been employed. Processed, Davis was taken to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Other
Moises Coty Tulul, 24, of 6200 Ranchester in Houston was arrested at 3:24 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 for having fictitious registration on his vehicle after being stopped in the 500 block of West Jackson. He was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
A threat was reported directly at the police station around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The crime involved an ongoing argument between two people who happened to see each other on the grounds of Mr. Gatti’s, 1202 N. Mechanic.
A knife was used to threaten a person during an incident of family violence in the 400 block of West Fifth around 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
A threat received via a phone call was reported at the police station around 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
A fight with injuries was reported at the El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765, around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The clash involved two girls. One of them was arrested and processed by juvenile authorities.
Family violence was reported in the 900 block of Trochta around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Property
Burglars targeted a building in the 700 block of Merchant around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 stealing a refrigerator. The $300 unit was later recovered.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 2600 block of Point West around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. A wooden bridge sustained an estimated $200 damage.
The front door of a home in the 500 block of Mayfield was kicked in around 11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Shannon David Barker, 46, of 201 Ave. F was booked at 4:54 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12 on a warrant for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Leslie Marie Garza, 32, of 13004 Margaret in Edinburg was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 for money laundering in excess of $2,500.
Andrew Richard Valdez, 33, of 204 Turek was booked at 8:32 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12 on warrants for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in excess of 4 ounces and abandoning or endangering a child.
Karla Valencia, 28, of 612 El Gato in Alamo was arrested by WCSO at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 for money laundering in excess of $2,500.
Shakarreah Monae North, 22, of 1202 Business, Apt. 4, was arrested by state troopers on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Violence, weapons
Ricardo Vega, 31, of 610 FM 442 in Lane City was arrested by WCSO at 3:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12 on four counts of aggravated assault family violence with a weapon.
Juan Manuel Gonzales, 43, of 6012 Hwy. 71 was arrested by Wharton PD at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Property
Brian Keith Shimek, 64, of 484 CR 362, Unit 4, was booked at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 for criminal trespass.
Other
Maria D. Betancourt Castillo, 52, of 700 W. Business, No. 83, in San Juan was arrested by deputies at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 for smuggling of persons.
Miguel Fernando Munoz Cruz, 25, of 5800 Techni Center, No. 1125, in Austin was arrested by WCSO at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 for violation of county no through truck ordinance, defective headlamps, defective license plate light, defective tail lamps, no clearance marker lights, no mud flaps, having a white light facing rear, fictitious license and not having a commercial driver’s license.
