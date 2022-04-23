Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Anthony Thomas Flores, 28, of 16115 Soaring Eagle in Houston was arrested at 5:41 a.m. Thursday, April 21 for marijuana possession by officers dispatched to a vehicle parked on the U.S. 59 shoulder with front end damage. Marijuana and Xanax were seized from the vehicle. Processed, Flores was transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Ashley Nicole Flores, 31, also of 16115 Soaring Eagle in Houston was in the same vehicle. She was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Processed, Flores also went to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating the report of more than $30,000 in cash stolen via identity theft last year. The crime was not reported until April 20. No locations were listed.
More than $15,000 in oil field equipment was stolen from Trurock Energy, 3551 N. Mechanic, between Jan. 8 and April 18.
Fraud was reported at the police station on April 19. No details of the crime were available at press time.
A Kenwood radio face was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of West Norris between 7 p.m. Monday, April 18 and 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 19. Loss is estimated at less than $100.
Another vehicle burglary took place between 8 p.m. Monday, April 18 and 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 19 in the 800 block of Peach. A wallet and its contents were stolen.
Identity theft was reported at Don Davis Chrysler Dodge, 2011 N. Mechanic, around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
A wallet and its contents were stolen on the grounds of Dollar General, 1501 N. Mechanic, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a threat issued on the grounds of Great Clips, 3604 West Loop, on April 2. No other information was available.
An assault with injuries as reported during a disturbance on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 8L30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
