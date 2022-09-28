City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Two teenagers were arrested on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, Thursday, Sept. 22. Both had vape pens.
Kevin Jeroid Gooden, 31, of 607 N. Washington was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 on warrants for Wharton County probation violation - possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence, driving while license invalid, expired registration, operating a vehicle with a fictitious license plate, no insurance and failure to appear. Gooden was spotted during a bar check at J’s Patio, 116 E. First. Processed, he was taken to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted more than $11,000 in bonds and was released.
Antonio Villegas Rodriguez, 57, of 806 Alice was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 for driving while license intoxicated and no driver’s license by officers who spotted a vehicle in a ditch in the 600 block of South Wharton. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Violence, Weapons
Dylan Ray Gonzalez, 19, of 505 Tegner was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 on warrants for aggravated assault - family violence, criminal mischief and interference with an emergency telephone call. He stands accused of harming a person during a Tegner Street disturbance on Sept. 10.
Preston Shelton, 17, of 110 S. Indiana in Brazoria was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 for family violence causing injury following a disturbance on the grounds of Lost Lagoon, 665 CR 451. Processed, he was shipped to county jail the next morning. Shelton posted a $3,500 bond and was released the next day.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of Avenue G around noon Friday, Sept. 23.
Property
A dog was reported stolen in the 800 block of Avenue F sometime between Aug. 30 and Sept. 22. Loss is estimated at $500.
An air valve, tires and lights were stolen from a trailer parked in the 1600 block East Jackson between Sept. 18 and 24. Loss exceeds $1,000.
Vandals damaged a door in the 100 block of East Correll during a possible burglary attempt between Sept. 20 and 22. Damage was estimated at $200.
Burglars kicked in the rear door of a home in the 700 block of Merchant between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. A 65-inch television and cash were stolen. Loss exceeds $1,500.
Unknown items were stolen during a burglary in the El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, between 4:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
A Nissan Rogue was stolen from a unit at El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, between 6 and 10:16 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Loss is estimated at $15,000.
A shoplifter made off with a burner around 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Loss is near $200.
Other
A vehicle fire was reported in the 700 block of McGrew around 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Keshun Lamar Graves, 22, of 618 Wilkes in Wharton was arrested by Wharton police for failure to identify, possession marijuana in a drug free zone and an out-of-state warrant for robbery.
Marshanice Kayshalia Bowden, 28, of 1121 Ave. D in Bay City was arrested by WCSO at 3:25 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23 for possession of marijuana and having a drug test falsification device. Processed, she posted $1,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Crystal Sharade Wilkinson, 36, of 5701 Williams, Apt. 807, in Corpus Christi was arrested at 6:06 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, Weapons
John Gabriel Vasquez Jr., 30, of 500 Victoria in Louise was arrested by deputies for violating a protective order and a Williamson County warrant for altering a price tag. Processed, he posted $3,750 in bonds and was released the next day.
Chadwick Lewis Allen, 44, of 806 W. Emily in Wharton was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 on a warrant for aggravated robbery.
David Gaona, 64, of 407 Brandes in East Bernard was arrested at 12:14 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 on a warrant for causing/ordering a dog attack that resulted in serious injury.
Property
Davina Idette Lacrosse, 43, of 404 E. West was booked at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 on a warrant for theft.
Juan Jose Manzano Jr., 37, of 310 Lincoln was arrested at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Aiyana Nikole Perez, 19, of 409 W. Jackson was booked at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions.
Other
Gavin Christopher Lathan, 25, of 8200 Sunbury Lane, Apt. 1507, in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 3:56 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 for smuggling of persons.
