The content of a letter allegedly written by a Louise man could put him in prison for up to 10 years.
That’s the penalty for witness tampering, the charge 53-year-old Christian Marlowe Clements of 1120 CR 312 prepares to face.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down the single-count indictment against Clements during September deliberations.
The letter asked a person with ties to Hobo Electric, 1315 S. Mechanic, to drop theft charges they had filed against Clements.
“It was not a threat, just coercion,” El Campo Police Sgt. Jennifer Mican told the newspaper when Clements was arrested in July. “The suspect placed a lot of guilt on the victim to get him to drop the charges.”
Clements was already being held in the Wharton County Jail for more than three months when arrested in July.
Those charges included theft, possession of a controlled substance and a Wharton PD warrant for tampering with a witness.
Clements remained in jail in lieu of $25,000 in bonds.
The indictment notes Clements has prior felony convictions for forgery on May 24, 2006 in Wharton County, possession of a controlled substance on March 2, 2002 in Harris County; and theft on May 24, 2006 in Wharton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.