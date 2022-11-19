Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
November Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Adam Dave Abelar, 42, of 1915 N. Wharton in El Campo for injury to a child on July 16. He stands accused of choking a small boy and using a belt to strike him in the face. The district attorney’s office requests Abelar’s hands be considered a deadly weapon for the purposes of the case.
Abelar has prior felony convictions for family violence on Jan. 21, 2011 and Jan. 22, 2013, both in Wharton County.
• Sandra Lee Alaniz, 32, of 1101 Beam Station in Alice for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 7. She allegedly had more than 400 grams of methamphetamine.
• Jackie Lee Aranza, 32, of 16340 FM 1164 in East Bernard for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence - on Sept. 11. He allegedly used a knife to threaten three people, lunging at two of them.
• Donald Wayne Burkhalter, 59, of 1406 South in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence on Aug. 26. He exhibited a knife, threatening to kill a woman.
• Gerard D. Carrington, 59, of 10901 Meadow Glen in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 31. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil.
• Tony Ray Caudle, 47, of 218 CR 136 in Alice for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Aug. 7. He allegedly had more than 400 grams of methamphetamine.
Caudle has a prior felony conviction for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on March 31, 2003 in San Patricio County.
• Nestor Contreras-Vallasana, 27, of 502 E. Strand in El Campo for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger on Aug. 27.
• Norma Lee Cortez, 45, of 8409 Bougainvillea in Mission for smuggling of persons (three) on Sept. 20.
• Kenneth Charles Curtis Jr., 39, of 223 Mahan in Wharton for theft on Sept. 10. He allegedly stole cash.
• Aries Escamilla, 29, of 9445 FM 102 in Glen Flora for theft with two or more previous convictions on May 30. She allegedly stole an assortment meat from a grocery store. Escamilla faces felony punishment, if convicted, as a result of prior bad acts.
She has three prior misdemeanor theft convictions, two in Wharton County and on in Brazoria County, between December 2011 and June 2017.
• Cullen Lee Eversole, 27, of 7603 Boothline in Richmond for theft on Sept. 5. He allegedly stole a utility vehicle valued at more than $30,000.
• Jorge Luis Gallegos, 22, of 1312 Andres in Alamo for smuggling of persons (one) on Aug. 5.
• David Gaona, 64, of 407 Brandes in East Bernard for attack by dog resulting in serious bodily injury on Sept. 2. He stands accused of failing to secure a pit bull at his home and by criminal negligence is responsible for the dog’s attack on a woman.
• Robert Javier Gonzales, 24, of 603 S. Pierce in Harlingen for two counts of smuggling of persons (two people) on Sept. 4.
• Jeremiah Da-Vante Harper, 19, of 132 Carlsbad in Victoria for possession of marijuana on Aug. 18. He allegedly had more than 4 ounces of the drug.
• Jose Guadalupe Hernandez, 21, of 3102 Esquire in Garland for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) on Oct. 6. He allegedly used a knife to threaten a man, saying he would stab him.
• Marshall Joseph Hill, 40, of 1448 CR 117 in Boling for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 16. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of Fentanyl and THC oil each.
• Jose De Jesus Jaramillo, 28, of 910 East in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 27. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Denise Janele Jones, 25, of 621 N. Jefferson in Goliad for money laundering on Sept. 15. She allegedly had more than $2,500 in proceeds from drug trafficking.
• Jesus Lopez Jr., 28, of 514 Toppenish in Rio Grande City for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 8. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Josue Lopez, 39, of 9622 Benthos in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 27. He allegedly had a mixed substance or compound with more than 100 milliliters of codeine in it.
• Juan Jose Manzano, 37, of 310 Lincoln in El Campo for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Sept. 18.
• Nathen Joaquin Muniz, 23, of 864 Greystone in Alamo for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 16. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil.
