City Arrests
Joshua William Charles, 25, of 910 N. Washington was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 for possession of a controlled substance by officers dispatched to El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia. A bag of methamphetamine was seized. Processed, Charles was shipped to Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Lauro Davila III, 59, of 604 Lundy was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 on a Guadalupe County warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense, loitering in a child safety zone (prohibited because Davila is a registered sex offender and prohibited to loiter in the zone) and no bicycle registration. He was stopped on Avenue K within 1,000 feet of Hutchins Elementary. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Alvon Levon Randolph III, 25, of 298 Taylor Lucas Road in Prentiss, Miss., was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 for possession of a controlled substance. Stopped on the grounds of Jack In The Box, 1721 S. Mechanic, Randolph allegedly had an Ecstasy pill among his possessions. Processed, he was taken to county jail.
Craig Warren Ellis Jr., 35, of 309 E. West was arrest at 7:28 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 for criminal trespass and possession of marijuana. Officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 400 block of East West encountered Ellis while searching for whoever at the site may be in possession of a firearm. The next morning, Ellis was moved to county jail. Once there, he posted $2,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Antrone Demone Clark, 47, of 4041 Medical in San Antonio was arrested at 1:58 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he went to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Nestor Contreras Villasana, 27, of 502 E. Strand was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger in the vehicle after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, his next stop was county jail. Once there, he posted a $15,000 in bonds and was released.
Gilbert Lara Arredondo, 34, of 1185 Olivia was arrested at 4:51 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 for driving while intoxicated, forgery and no driver’s license along with warrants for violating a promise to appear (four counts), no driver’s license (four counts), expired registration and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle. Officers encountered Arredondo at the site of a crash in the 900 block of South Mechanic. Six counterfeit $100 bills were seized. Processed, Arredondo was transferred to county jail later that day.
Jose De Jesus Manuel Jaramillo, 28, of 910 East was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 for possession of a controlled substance, walking in a roadway and possession of drug paraphernalia by officers dispatched to investigate a burglary. Processed, he was taken to county jail. Once there, he posted $5,600 in bonds and was released the next day.
Donald Wayne Burkhalter, 58, of 1406 South was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) by officers dispatched to a disturbance at his home. A knife was reported, but no injuries. Processed, Burkhalter’s next stop was county jail. Once there, he posted a $25,000 bond and was released the next day.
A teen was arrested around 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. The disturbance, reportedly with a gun involved, took place in the 400 block of East West.
Edwin Tyrone Miller, 39, of 4719 Reading Road in Rosenberg was booked directly into the county jail at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 on a warrant for theft less than $750 in value.
Dustin Lee Konvicka, 42, of 508 Lincoln was booked into county jail at 6:10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26 on warrants for forgery and theft less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions. He posted $10,000 in bonds and was released the same day
Brian Keith Shimek, 64, of 1407 Fred was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 for criminal trespass by officers dispatched to the 200 block of North Liberty. Processed, he was sent to county jail. He posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Dylan Ray Gonzalez, 19, of 505 Tegner was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 for evading arrest. Officers were conducting a bar check at La Chiquita, 134 S. Washington, and Gonzalez fled. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
A shoplifter stole more than $100 in items from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, at some point between Aug. 20 and 27.
A forged check for more than $7,500 was discovered at Driving Safety Services, 110 Merchant, between Aug. 23 and 24.
Burglars stole two knives from a vehicle parked at Stripes, 2403 N. Mechanic, around noon Tuesday, Aug. 23. Loss exceeds $100.
More than $1,000 in tools were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Cheryl between 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
Burglars targeted a building in the 900 block of East around 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. A Rough Rider .22 long rifle and a video game console were stolen. Loss exceeds $500.
Two purses and their contents were stolen on the grounds of SunnySide Saloon, 1214 S. Mechanic, around 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Loss is estimated at $500.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1000 block of Merchant around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. A Nissan sustained an estimated $1,500 damage.
A prowler was reported in the 500 block of South Washington around 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
Silent calls to 9-1-1 were reported around 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Abusing 9-1-1 is a crime. The system is designed to ensure a fast emergency response for those in need of police, fire or EMS.
A person reported being threatened in the 500 block of East Hillje around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
Shots were fired on Serena Drive around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. No injuries were reported.
Mario Bladmir Herrera-Torres, 20, of 704 W. Fifth was booked at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Josue Lopez I, 39, of 9622 Benthos in Houston was arrested by deputies at 9:02 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 for possession of a controlled substance (three counts), possession of a dangerous drug (six counts) and a single count of driving while intoxicated.
Tyler Keith Smith-Rodriguez, 19, of 13346 CR 394 was booked at 11:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 on a Chambers County warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Processed, he posted an unspecified bond and was released the next day.
Adam Dave Abelar, 42, of 1915 N. Wharton was booked at 2:42 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 on a warrant for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Davonte Dupree Jones, 24, of 414 N. Liberty was booked at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 on warrants for family violence with a previous conviction and abandoning or endangering a child. Processed, he posted $25,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Kristopher Eric Banks, 31, of 1610 Briar Lane, Apt. 8-B, in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 for deadly conduct - discharging a firearm at a person.
Robert Edward Gaona, 30, of 807 Betty was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 on two bench warrants.
