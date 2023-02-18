Grand Jury Indictments
February Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Fred Alcalar Jr., 21, of 2109 Hwy. 60 in Wharton for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana in a drug-free zone, within 1,000 feet of Sivells Elementary, 1605 N. Alabama Road, in Wharton on Nov. 29, 2022.
• Silvestre Arrambide, 78, of 705 Betty in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Oct. 29, 2022. Arrambide has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions, both in Wharton County.
• Jackson Thorton Bard, 39, of 915 N. Wharton in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 19, 2022. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Justan Allan Barnhart, 32, listed as no address in Wharton, for burglary of a building on Jan. 8.
• Bruce Earl Calhoun, 55, of 11 S. Kaiser in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on Dec. 18, 2022. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine and a pack of cigarettes disguising it and drug paraphernalia.
Calhoun has a prior felony conviction for home burglary on June 13, 1996 in Matagorda County.
• Abryanna Lynn Cardoza, 25, listed as no address in El Campo, for assault of a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility and tampering with evidence on Dec. 23, 2022. She allegedly has less than a gram of cocaine in a drug-free zone – within 1,000 feet of El Campo’s Willie Bell Park, 702 W. Second.
Cardoza also stands accused of using her fist to strike an El Campo police officer in the eye while the officer was attempting to arrest Cardoza and then having cocaine while inside the county jail along with a syringe.
• Kenneth Charles Curtis, 39, of 233 Mahan in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 15, 2022. He allegedly used his closed fist to strike a woman and then threw a brick at her, hitting her in the shoulder.
• Arthur Dove Jr., 57, of 1609 Bailey in Wharton for evading arrest Dec. 27, 2022 with a previous conviction.
Dove has prior felony convictions for robbery on Feb. 11, 1997 and possession of a controlled substance on May 11, 2015, both in Wharton County.
• Richard Jason Folmar, 53, of 439 Wilderness Trail in Wharton for injury to an elderly woman on Dec. 9, 2022. He stands accused of “pushing her, striking her on the face and head with an open hand, pulling her hair and closing a vehicle door on her hand.”
• Christian Jeremiah Garcia, 21, of 310 Lincoln in El Campo for sexual assault on Oct. 27, 2022.
• Shawn Eric Garcia, 32, of 212 Moutray in Wharton for home burglary on Nov. 21, 2022.
• Melissa Ann Gonzales, 41, of 600 Kleas in Edna for forgery on Jan. 4. She allegedly forged a $350 check.
• Jessica Lee Gonzalez, 32, of 366 E. Castillo in Salinerno for money laundering on Nov. 17, 2022. She allegedly had more than $2,500 in cash gained from human trafficking.
• Xavier Gonzalez, 38, of 719 Alice in El Campo for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Dec. 10, 2022. Convicted of home burglary on Jan. 8, 2004, Gonzalez is prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than his home at this point.
• Oralia Grimaldo-Cruz, 49, of 111 W. Siesta in Pharr for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Nov. 29, 2022.
• Brooklyn Sage Hamman, 17, of 1415 Barbara in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone on Dec. 6, 2022. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Willie Bell Park, 800 W. Second, in El Campo.
• Bryan Keith Hebert, 50, of 4208 Cleburn in Pearland for identity theft and theft on Nov. 30, 2022. He allegedly used two people’s Texas identification cards, on the same day he stands accused of stealing a trailer and zero turn mower valued in excess of $2,500.
• Juan Carlos Hernandez, 43, of 10206 CR 147 in Lane City for two counts of family violence with a previous conviction on Nov. 25, 2022. He allegedly used his fists to strike a woman and a man on the head.
• Sean Dewayne Hope, 33, of 411 Rosalin in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 9, 2022. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil.
Hope has prior felony convictions for theft of a firearm on Aug. 7, 2012 in Harris County and evading arrest with a vehicle on Oct. 22, 2012 in Brazoria County.
• De’veion Ramone Hughes, 19, of 15615 Carberry Hills in Houston for evading arrest with a vehicle on Nov. 22, 2022.
