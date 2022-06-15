Court Reports 6-15-22

Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Andres Alberto Amparo-Alvardo, 23, of 326 Road 3041 in Cleveland for attempted smuggling of persons, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years deferred probation, fined $500 and ordered to perform 100 hours community service for the Sept. 20, 2020 crime.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Amparo if he is able to complete all terms.
• Admaris Monser Carillo-Vasquez, 22, of 10023 San Pedro in Weslaco for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of endangering a child. He was placed on six years deferred probation for the Feb. 1 crimes with credit for 105 days served in jail.
The judge fined Carillo $1,500 and ordered him to perform 400 hours community service.
• Andrea Michelle Castillo, 25, of 308 W. Alfred in El Campo for theft. She was placed on two years deferred probation for the Sept. 15, 2016 offense. The judge also ordered Castillo to perform 120 hours community service, take an anti-theft class and pay $5,000 restitution.
• Sammy Kirk Farrow Jr., 42, of 1008 Harlem in El Campo for fraud and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was sentenced to 15 days in county jail for the Jan. 9, 2020 infractions with credit for the full time already served.
• LaPorsha Griffin, 24, address unavailable, for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on three years deferred probation for the Feb. 1, 2020 crime.
The judge also fined Griffin $1,000 and perform 160 hours community service.
• Victor Gonzalez-Martinez, 26, of Los Mesas in San Miguel for evading arrest with a vehicle. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the April 9 offense.
The judge fined Gonzalez $1,000 and ordered him to perform 250 hours community service.
• William Gonzalez, 18, of 17710 Royal Palm in Penitas for smuggling of persons on April 5. He was placed on seven years probation on the grounds he serve 43 days in county jail.
The judge gave Gonzalez credit for the full jail time already served, ordered him to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Sergio Amado Jauquan, 40, of 461 Martha Jane in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 68 days in county jail for the Feb. 21 offense with credit for the full time already served.
• Joseph Allen Horta, 47, of 2001 Horn in Bay City for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed for five years probation for the July 27, 2019 crime, but must attend a lock-in Substance Abuse For Felons Program and will be required to have an interlock placed on his vehicle. Horta must pay $60 restitution as well.
• Joe Louis Huerta, 49, of 1420 Jennie in El Campo for assault causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years probation for the Sept. 26, 2019 offense.
The judge also ordered Huerta to pay $5,511 restitution to his victim and to perform 50 hours community service.
• Joseph Bradley Jones, 24, of 1610 S. Mechanic in El Campo for theft, a Class A misdemeanor, on March 30 and family violence on April 24. He was sentenced to two years in prison with to days in county jail served credited to him.
The judge also ordered Jones to pay $1,200 restitution.
• Angel Fernando Mendoza, 22, of 7909 Hawes in Hungerford for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Aug. 15, 2019 offense.
The judge also ordered Mendoza to pay a $1,000 fine and perform 100 hours community service.
• Juan Mendoza, 20, of 921 Starshine in Edinburg for attempted smuggling of persons, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the March 28 crime.
The judge also ordered Mendoza to pay a $500 fine and perform 100 hours community service.
• Erica Lynn Ruiz, 34, of 1401 Thompson, No. 801, in Bay City for engaging in organized criminal activity on Sept. 15, 2016.
The judge placed Ruiz on five years deferred probation and was ordered to perform 120 hours community service, to take an anti-theft course and pay $10,000 restitution on.
Revocations
• Debbie Ann Solis, 45, of 302 Higbee in El Campo for burglary of a habitation. Her conviction for the April 24, 2018 crime was adjudicated and she was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 50 days already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.