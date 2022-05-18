Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Abbra Danielle Escamilla, 37, of 910 Burdette was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 for failure to maintain financial responsibility, having a fictitious, altered or illegible registration, expired driver’s license and driving while intoxicated. Escamilla was stopped for a traffic violation in the 1500 block of South Mechanic. Processed, she was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Isabel Marie Mendoza, 39, of 3192 CR 422 in Danevang was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Thursday, May 12 for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance after officers stopped her vehicle in the 1000 block of West Fifth. Crack cocaine was seized. Processed, Mendoza was transferred to county jail later that morning.
Ashley Nicole Gonzales, 28, of 309 Loop 523 East in Louise was arrested at 11:24 a.m. Friday, May 13 for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana and evading arrest with a vehicle as well as warrants for parole violation - tampering with evidence, probation violation – aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violating a promise to appear (two counts), speeding, no insurance, parking in a disabled space, driving while license invalid, failure to appear and misdemeanor theft. Police dispatched to a disturbance in the 600 block of Bruns and found Gonzales. Processed, police released Gonzales due to medical complications later the same day.
Mario Teja-De La Cruz, 32, of 406 Lundy was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Saturday, May 14 for possession of a controlled substance, no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility after being stopped in the 300 block of North Mechanic. Police seized methamphetamine. Processed, he was released for medical reasons.
Lisa Marie Grubaugh, 45, of 1403 E. Jackson was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Saturday, May 14 for possession of marijuana and a warrant for being a bondsman off bond – possession of a controlled substance by officers dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 1400 block of East Jackson. Processed, Grubaugh was sent to county jail.
Robin Rene Brewster, 56, of 116 S. Third in Ganado was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Saturday, May 14 for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance along with warrants for probation violation - possession of a controlled substance (two counts). Police dispatched to the 1200 block of St. Luke’s to investigate a suspicious person found Brewster. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Chad Anthony McMillian, 34, of 5405 FM 441 was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Sunday, May 16 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone. Officers found McMillian while attempting to return found property at the White Lodge Motel, 1403 E. Jackson. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Property
Diana Zurita-Lopez, 36, of 1414 Jennie was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Thursday, May 12 on a Fort Bend County warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions along with a Matagorda County warrants for bond forfeiture theft with two or more previous convictions and failure to appear - theft two or more previous convictions. Processed, she was sent to county jail. The next day, Zurita was back at the El Campo city holding facility. There, a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions was served against her.
Ana Patricia Escamilla, 45, of 810 Empire was arrested directly at the county jail at 11:15 a.m. Friday, May 13 on warrants for theft with two or more previous convictions (two counts). She was processed there.
Rafael Gonzales, 53, of 608 Cheryl was arrested at 5 p.m. Friday, May 13 for theft and a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department warrant for burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions by police dispatched to Walmart to investigate a shoplifter. An estimated $550 in items were stolen. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a report of identity theft between March 15 and April 5.
Packages stolen from mailboxes in the 300 block of West Third between Tuesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 12 is under investigation. Loss exceeds $100.
Vandals did an estimated $1,000 damage to park equipment at Friendship Park, 100 Friendship, between 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 11.
A hit-and-run was reported at Garden Villa Nursing Home, 106 Del Norte, around 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11. A BMW sustained an estimated $500 damage.
A Prowler travel trailer valued at $5,000 was stolen from the grounds of the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59.
Burglars entered an unlocked home in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane, around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, May 12 stealing a cellular phone.
Another unlocked home was targeted in the 100 block of East Watt between 11 p.m. Friday, May 13 and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14. A $400 television was stolen.
Violence, weapons
Shots were filed in the 700 block of Main between 1:30 and 3 a.m. Sunday, May 15. No injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Ralph McAfee Jr., 38, of 1217 Kingston in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana as well as Fort Bend County warrants for family violence causing injury and resisting arrest.
Juan Pedro Garcia, 40, of 615 Barbara in Lane City was arrested by deputies at 2:49 a.m. Friday, May 13 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Jose Antonio Ortiz-Aguirre, 29, of 91 Grand in Placedo was arrested by WCSO at 3:44 a.m. Saturday, May 14 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
John Anthony Rodriguez, 34, of 2208 Kern, Trailer B, in Victoria was arrested by state troopers at 11:05 a.m. Saturday, May 14 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Luis G. Santamaria, 23, of 3200 Mangon in Houston was arrested by DPS at 10:24 a.m. Saturday, May 14 on a Uvalde County warrant for smuggling of persons and a Harris County warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Harold James Hunter, 31, of 7806 Vincik Elhert in Rosenberg was arrested by Precinct 2 constables at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Processed, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Property
Brandi Dianne Gilley, 44, of 1008 Harlem was booked at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, May 14 on a warrant for credit or debit card abuse.
