Court Reports

Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
April Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Ryan Tracy Warn, 30, of 4706 Tarpon in Bay City for forgery on Nov. 23, 2021. He allegedly forged two checks, one for $930.36 and the other for $2,132.45.
Warn has prior felony convictions for theft on Nov. 3, 2016 in Brazoria County, July 30, 2018 in Victoria County and Feb. 15, 2017 in Matagorda County as well as possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 28, 2018 in Brazoria County and on July 30, 2018 in Victoria County (two counts).
• Jennifer Michelle Weed, 37, of 906 West Loop in El Campo for assault of a public servant on Feb. 22. Weed allegedly scratched an El Campo officer during a scuffle while the officer was keeping her in a jail cell.
• Damian Benson James West, 21, of 9214 Portal in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 17. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil.
• Jessica Anne Young, 37, of 298 Greendale, No. 19, in Wharton for injury to a child on March 1. She allegedly threw a child out of a camper, kicking the child and slamming a door on the child’s arm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.