May Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Percy Woods Jr., 45, of 527 E. Caney, Apt. K, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and tampering with evidence on March 23. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine within 1,000 feet of Wharton Head Start Preschool, 500 N. Abell in Wharton, and tried to conceal it during a vehicle search.
• Priest Jambar Woods, 39, of 304 S. Sheppard in Wharton for sexual assault of a child on Jan. 29, 2019.
Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictment adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. The following was issued:
• Matthew Ray Torres, 29, of 512 Roth in El Campo for retaliation and criminal mischief on Feb. 8. He stands accused of threatening to harm a man who reported a crime and damaging an El Campo Police Department patrol unit by kicking it.
• Julian Fernando Valle-Villarreal aka Julian Valdez, 22, of 603 Lundy in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 28, 2020. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamines.
Unsealed Indictment
Typically when an arrest has not yet been made or an accusation made public, grand jury deliberations are sealed. They generally become unsealed when an arrest is made.
On May 24, a single count indictment for sexual assault was unsealed. Artemis Randle, 43, of 503 Berott in Liberty stands accused of the June 28, 2019 crime.
The indictment was handed down by Wharton County grand jurors during March deliberations.
