CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Noel Palino Loredo, 21, of 240 Henson was arrested 11:38 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for speeding in the 700 block of South Wharton. Processed, Loredo was transferred to the Wharton County Jail in the morning. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released.
Roberto Lopez, 55, of 103 Lenora Lane was arrested at 5:16 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 100 block of Wilbur. Processed, Lopez was shipped to county jail the next day. Jose Hilberto Ramirez Castillo, 30, of 205 Ripple was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle. Officers encountered Ramirez in the 600 block of Main where they found his vehicle stuck in a ditch. Processed, Castillo was taken to county jail the next day.
PROPERTY
Nathaniel Ryan Jackson Jr., 29, of 511 Lundy was arrested at 1:56 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 on warrants for misdemeanor theft, family violence, probation violations (two), bond forfeiture - theft and theft. Officers encountered Jackson while doing a walkthrough at J’s Patio, 100 E. First. Checking his identification, it was discovered that Jackson had outstanding warrants. Processed, he was moved to county jail later that morning.
Anthony Lee Perez, 20, of 805 Marionette was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 for theft. He stands accused of trying to shoplift a 65-inch television valued at $498 from Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Processed, Perez was hauled to county jail.
OTHER
Manuel Reyes Soto, 25, of 616 Bay in Port Lavaca was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 for tampering with a governmental record, a vehicle car tag, a Class A misdemeanor. Processed, he was shipped to county jail the next day.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Family violence was reported directly at the station on Feb. 6. No injuries were reported.
PROPERTY
A shoplifter stole three fishing shirts and a pair of sunglasses from Sutherland’s Lumber Company, 1504 N. Mechanic, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. Loss is estimated at $100. The report of a burglary in process had El Campo officers racing to the 1400 block of Dickson around 3 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9. Investigation indicates the case may actually be a criminal trespass. No items were reported stolen.
OTHER
Multiple cases of individuals fleeing from police were reported between Thursday, Jan. 5 and Sunday, Jan. 8. In the 900 block of North Liberty, officers trying to serve a warrant had the suspect flee around 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Another suspect fled on North Mechanic Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and another twice in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane. The two Bluebonnet Lane cases, one around 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and the other at 9:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, involve the same suspect who fled from officers. “He has outstanding warrants from Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and now also us,” ECPD Lt. Russell Urban said. While fleeing the second time, the suspect reportedly dropped a knife.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Miguel A. Riojas, 39, of 134 E. Vanderbilt in Corpus Christi was arrested by state troopers at 3:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 for possession of marijuana.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Enereo Loredo, 56, of 8984 Hwy. 71 was booked at 8:21 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 on a warrant for terroristic threat to a family or household. Anthony Ray Hatchett, 37, 7055 Hollister, Apt. 1527, in Houston was arrested by 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 for assault causing injury.
PROPERTY
Trish Leigh Ann Perteet, 41, of 1307 Eugene was booked at 6:36 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 on a warrant for criminal mischief in excess of $2,500.
Joe Paul Rodriguez, 48, of 9978 FM 2546 was booked at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 on warrants for two counts of forgery.
Brian Alan Sanders, 47, of 701 Purkerson in Cleveland was arrested by deputies at 9:03 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Justan Allan Barnhart, 32, listed as homeless in Wharton, was arrested by WCSO at 12:37 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 for criminal mischief less than $750 and burglary of a building.
