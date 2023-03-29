CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Steven Shane Solis, 20, of 528 Sunset in Wharton was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Friday, March 24 for driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 300 block of Lincoln. A handgun was seized. Processed, Solis was sent to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted $4,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Richard Hernandez, 44, of 304 Lundy was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Friday, March 24 for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped in the 100 block of East Railroad for a traffic violation. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next morning.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Tyrone Oneil, 42, of 1016 W. Second was arrested at 8:26 a.m. Friday, March 24 for having a fictitious, altered or illegible license plate and possession of drug paraphernalia along with warrants for probation violation - aggravated robbery, driving while license invalid, displaying an expired buyer’s tag, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a promise to appear. Officers discovered the false plate and then determined Oneil had outstanding warrants. Processed, he was shipped to county jail.
OTHER
Patrick Sanchez, 34, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Sunday, March 26 on warrants for evading arrest (two counts) and criminal mischief along with probation violation family violence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance after officers encountered him in the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson. Processed, Sanchez was moved to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Family violence with multiple injuries were reported in the 200 block of Ripple around 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
A shotgun was used to threaten a man in the 1400 block of East Jackson around 9 p.m. Friday, March 24.
PROPERTY
A shoplifter stole more than $200 in fishing reels from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
A family dispute led to a suspected home burglary with the intent to commit an assault in the 800 block of Hayden around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
An assortment of battery equipment valued at almost $500 was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, Sunday, March 26.
OTHER
A handgun was found in the 200 block of North Washington around 8:45 p.m. Friday, March 24. Anyone who would like to claim it, or knows how it came to be in the area, should contact police at 979-543-5311.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Ronald Paul Wile, 53, of 11002 Audrey in Needville was arrested by WCSO at midnight Sunday, March 26 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond an was released the same day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Jairo Mendoza, 32, of 133 Magnolia in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for family violence at 3:07 p.m. Saturday, March 25. He posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
