Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Jacob Brandon Trevino, 37, of 611 E. Ailsie, Apt. ED3, in Kingsville for possession of a controlled substance on July 13, 2021. He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 540 days already served.
• Adam James Virgilio, 19, of 1626 Neptune in Houston for theft in excess of $2,500 in value on July 12, 2022. He was placed on five years deferred probation, fined $1,200, ordered to perform 240 hours community service and undergo evaluation and treatment.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Virgilio if he is able to complete all terms.
• Michael Renard White, 22, of 2500 Junior College Blvd., Unit 3-2004, in Wharton for arson on Feb. 26, 2019. He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 730 days already served.
• Charmaine Lashell Williams, 49, of 3901 Watt, Apt. 1, in Sacramento, Calif., for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 12, 2022. She was placed on three years deferred probation, fined $500, ordered to perform 200 hours community service and take a drug offender’s education program.
Revocations
• Santiago Jesus Garza, 34, of 1121 Stonehinge, No. 61, in Alice for possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces. His probation for the June 21, 2018 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to 151 days in county jail.
Garza received credit for the full time already served.
• Sabrina Renee Deshawn James, 21, of 1610 College in Houston for injury to a child. Her conviction for the March 3, 2015 crime was adjudicated and James was sentenced to 67 days in county jail.
James received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Denzel Derand Ransom, 30, of 1717 Briar Lane, Apt. 415, in Wharton for burglary of a building. His conviction was adjudicated and he was sentenced to 116 days in county jail.
Ransom had already completed the full jail sentence.
• Reco Williams, 38, of 29415 Ridge Clearing Trail in Spring for engaging in organized criminal activity (burglary of a building and attempted theft). His conviction was adjudicated and he was sentenced to two years in prison.
A total of 730 days jail time had already been served.
