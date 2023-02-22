Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
February Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Jacob Andre Jennings, 51, of 1009 W. Spanish Camp in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 1. He allegedly had less than a gram of MDMA.
• Clinton Phillip Johnson, 37, of 180 Pecan Valley in Wharton for retaliation on Dec. 30, 2022. He allegedly threatened to harm a Wharton police officer and the officer’s family.
• Gavin Christopher Lathan, 25, of 8200 Sunbury Lane, No. 1507, in Houston for smuggling of persons (two) on Sept. 20, 2022.
• Kenneth Wayne Lemell, 37, of 7206 Liberty Mesa in Houston for theft, tampering with evidence, theft of a firearm, identity theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Nov. 27, 2022. He allegedly stole more than $30,000 in items including a shredder, gas welders, vehicle intercooler, drill press, generator and grinder.
On the same day, he stands accused of trying to destroy a glass pipe during a traffic stop, having a stolen gun, a deceased man’s driver’s license and stolen vehicle.
• Joe Luis Lopez, 25, of 613 Correll in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 17, 2022. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil.
• Nicholas Joseph Martinez, 29, of 199 Spencer in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He allegedly pointed a firearm at a man’s head on Oct. 17, 2022.
• Matthew Christopher Derryl Mayo, 37, of 402 Fredrick Williams in Cuero for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle on Nov. 7, 2022. He allegedly stole a vehicle and used it to flee from an El Campo police officer.
Mayo has two prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, both in Travis County on July 11, 2005, and one conviction for robbery on Jan. 21, 2009 in Gonzales County.
• Shawn Tyler McCain, 28, of 807 Koym in East Bernard for theft in excess of $2,500 on Dec. 19, 2022. He allegedly stole money from an elderly person.
• Joe Paul Rodriguez, 48, of 9978 FM 2546 in El Campo for two counts of forgery on Sept. 14 and 16, 2022. He allegedly forged two checks, one for $1,500 and one for $1,000.
Rodriguez has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 26, 2008 and theft under $1,500 in value on March 21, 2017, both in Wharton County.
• Isaak Jon Mendez, 19, of 1017 W. Second in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 13, 2022. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Latasha Nasha Norman, 42, of 605 W. Caney in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on June 21, 2022. She allegedly shoplifted pork, beef, soap and other items from an El Campo store.
Norman has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions, one in Brazoria County and one in Wharton County as well as two prior felony theft convictions on May 16, 2019, also in Wharton County.
• George Andrew James Olvera, 18, of 303 Sentinel in El Campo for online solicitation of a minor and criminal attempt - sexual assault of a child. He allegedly used text messages to solicit a girl under the age of 14 and then tried to rape her.
• Patricia Lynn Perez, 37, of 1107 Washington (not noted if north or south) in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle on Oct. 27, 2022.
• Shawn Mathew Poncik, 34, of 1257 CR 408 in El Campo for family violence on Nov. 11, 2022. He allegedly pushed a woman to the ground and dragged her across it. Poncik has a history of family violence.
• Eric Laguna Ramirez, 48, of 1208 Robinson in Cleburne for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Oct. 19, 2022.
Ramirez has misdemeanor DWI convictions in Johnson County and Chambers County along with a felony DWI on May 7, 2015 in Harris County.
• Kevin Eguene Repka, 52, of 513 Main in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions. He allegedly stole a jacket, air freshener and underwear from an El Campo store on March 24, 2022, but faces felony punishment as a result of prior bad acts.
Repka has theft convictions in Jackson and Victoria counties as well as felony convictions for home burglary on Oct. 18, 1989, vehicle burglary on Jan. 28, 1993, attempt to take a weapon from an officer and assault of a public servant on Oct. 10, 2006, and evading arrest with a previous conviction on Sept. 11, 2018, all in Wharton County.
• Rene Reyes, 19, of 2001 Ave. F, Apt. 23, in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle on Oct. 22, 2022.
• Crystal Kay Rodriguez, 39, of 475 Kountry in El Campo for endangering a child on May 27, 2022. She allegedly had an unknown amount of methamphetamine close enough to a child and the child ate it.
• Jose Luis Rodriguez, 24, of 111 W. Siesta in Pharr for stealing a vehicle on Nov. 29, 2022.
