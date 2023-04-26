Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
April Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Tyrone Oneil, 43, of 1016 W. Second in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams and evading arrest with a vehicle on Feb. 4. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
Oneil was prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Nov. 2, 2005, family violence - choking on May 22, 2013 and family violence with a weapon on Oct. 3, 2017, all in Harris County.
• Luis Miguel Ortiz, 34, of 506 W. Railroad in Boling for family violence and two counts of stalking (violating a bond or protective order) on Feb. 17. He allegedly struck a woman in the face, a woman he had been ordered to stay away from by two judges.
Ortiz has a history of family violence and a felony conviction on Jan. 17, 2017 for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in Wharton County.
• Travis Alan Parsons, 39, of 502 N. Richmond in Wharton for tampering with evidence on Jan. 25. He allegedly concealed what appeared to be marijuana in an attempt to impair a police investigation.
Parsons has a prior felony conviction for home burglary on Feb. 16, 2010 in Wharton County.
• Emanuel Patino, 24, of 7603 Reiden in Missouri City for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 7. He allegedly had less than a gram of MDMA.
• Christian Marcus Pena, 22, of 907 Marionette in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 1. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil.
• Isbel Griselia Perez, 37, of 1800 Spring Stuebner, No. 12102, in Spring for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 26. He allegedly had more than a gram of MDMA.
• Nickolas Roy Perez, 33, of 6037 Hwy. 111 in Midfield for indecency with a child by contact on Aug. 29, 2002.
Perez has a prior felony conviction for four counts of home burglary on Aug. 16, 2012 in Wharton County.
• Samuel Lawrence Powers, 48, of 6675 CR 225 in East Bernard for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 17. He allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman and threatened to kill her.
• Bruce Eugene Revis Jr., 36, of 1415 Hodges, Apt. 20, in Wharton for theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm on Oct. 24, 2022. He allegedly stole a firearm and then, due to a prior felony conviction for injury to a child on Dec. 3, 2019 in Wharton County, violated restrictions on where he could be armed.
Revis has prior felony convictions for family violence with a previous conviction on March 15, 2016, possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 3, 2019 and family violence - choking on Dec. 3, 2019, all in Wharton County.
• Joe Paul Rodriguez, 48, of 9978 FM 2546 in El Campo for two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Dec. 30, 2022.
Rodriguez has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 26, 2008, and theft less than $1,500 in value with two or more previous convictions on March 21, 2017, both in Wharton County.
• Kevin Ruiz, 19, of 516 W. Burleson in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Dec. 13, 2022. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil within 1,000 feet of Willie Bell Park, 800 W. Second in El Campo.
