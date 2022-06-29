Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
June Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• David Manzano, 35, of 512 W. Norris in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on April 17. He has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions as well as felony convictions for DWI on June 2, 2016 and June 11, 2014, all in Wharton County.
• Savannah Lynn Marquez, 39, of 710 McGrew for four counts of endangering a child on Feb. 24. She allegedly had drug paraphernalia easily accessible with four children in her presence.
• Shaylen Leray McClain, 26, of 1314 Ella in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) on April 24. She allegedly used a knife to slash a woman across the face.
• Augustine Mendoza Jr., 31, of 1420 Jennie in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on April 13. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Jacob Moreno, 17, of 503 W. Norris in El Campo for attempt to take a weapon away from an officer on March 1. He allegedly tried to take an officer’s stun gun.
• Herlinda Guadalupe Moya, 31, of 311 Escobar in Alice for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on March 22.
• Tyrone Oneil, 42, of 1016 W. Second in El Campo for aggravated robbery on April 19. He allegedly pulled a woman from the driver’s seat of a vehicle, pushing her into a metal pole causing injuries.
Oneil has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Nov. 2, 2005, family violence on May 22, 2013, and family violence with a weapon on Oct. 2, 2017, all in Harris County.
• Ureil Gomes Padilla, 30, of 6900 Ranchester in Houston for smuggling of persons and evading arrest with a vehicle on March 28.
• Gerardo Pena, 26, of 1507 Elm in Mission for evading arrest with a vehicle on April 28.
