City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Mark Anthony Garcia, 31, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 for possession of drug paraphernalia and walking on the wrong side of the roadway along with warrants for violating a promise to appear (three counts). Officers encountered Garcia in the 800 block of East Calhoun. Pipes and a steel wool pad were seized. Processed, Garcia was referred to El Campo Municipal Court later that morning.
Violence, Weapons
Melissa Esmerelda Olvera, 25, of 1313 Lynner was arrested at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 for assault. Officers dispatched to a disturbance a Walmart, 3413 West Loop, arrested Olvera, Processed, she was referred to city court.
City Incidents
Property
Altered price tags were reported at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, between Aug. 27-30. Loss exceeds $300. Another case of shoplifting, involving beer, was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
A Dodge Caliber was reported stolen at Title Max, 707 N. Mechanic, around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. Loss was reported at near $1,000.
Violence, weapons
A rape was reported in a private residence on the city’s northeast side around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
A threat was reported on the grounds of Shop N Joy, 616 N. Wharton, around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
