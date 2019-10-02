Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Harrison James Batiste III, 35, of 708 E. Church in Eagle Lake for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation for the Aug. 11, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Batiste to perform 250 hours community service, pay a $2,000 fine and forfeit his weapon.
Batiste also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a crime also on Aug. 11, 2018, and received a concurrent sentence.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Batiste if he is able to complete all terms.
• Patrick Adam Escamilla, 26, of 201 Ripple in El Campo for injury to a child. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the March 14, 2018 crime on the grounds he serve 30 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Escamilla to perform 120 hours community service and pay a $100 fine.
He received credit for one day served.
• Joe Adolfo Gonzales III, 30, of 209 W. Alfred in El Campo for failing to comply with a sex offenders duty to register. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the Sept. 12, 2018 crime with credit for 113 days already served.
• Ariel Holm, 23, of 727 McCarty in Eagle Lake for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Feb. 17 crime.
The judge also required Holm to pay a $750 fine, perform 100 hours community service, pay $180 restitution, complete a drug offender education program and obtain counseling.
The conviction will run concurrent with a driving while intoxicated conviction.
A second charge of felony possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
• Tranesha Marshae Hearse, 23, of 400 Elm View Road in Kendleton for arson. She was placed on eight years deferred probation for the Feb. 25 crime. The judge also ordered Hearse to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine and $100 restitution
Hearse must write a letter of apology to her victim and then avoid all contact.
• Brandon Lee Ortega, age unlisted, of 1719 Hwy. 84 in Mexia for evading arrest with a vehicle. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Sept. 25, 2017 crime, pay a $500 fine and perform 120 hours community service.
• James Ryan Petersen, 41, of 600 Texas in Wharton for three counts of burglary of a building. He was placed on five years probation for the Jan. 5 and Jan. 22 crimes. The judgment notes 222 days served in county jail.
He also pleaded guilty to having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on May 30. For this crime, he was placed on 10 years deferred probation, ordered to perform 250 hours community service, pay a $500 fine, $2925 restitution and attend classes in cognition, drug offense, anti-theft and anger management.
• Amanda Fay Rodriguez, 28, of 1507 Boling Hwy. in Wharton for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on 24 months deferred probation for the Jan. 9 crime.
The judge also ordered Rodriguez to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 64 hours community service, complete a drug offender education program and obtain counseling.
Charges of tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana won’t proceed as part of the plea.
• Mario Alberto Sandoval, 29, of 4610 Palacio Real Road in Brownsville for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the Jan. 17 crime with credit for 230 days already served.
Revocations
• Casey Nicole Newman, 32, of 1907 Wayne in El Campo for three counts of forgery. Her conviction for the Aug. 16, 2016 crime was adjudicated. She was sentenced to one year in state jail with credit for 317 days already served.
Newman’s conviction for attempted possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 28, 2016 was adjudicated. She received a concurrent sentence.
